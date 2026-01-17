4 Common Flight Upgrade ‘Hacks,’ Debunked by a Flight Attendant

Chances are, you’ve heard it plenty of times from friends of friends: if you play nice with attendants on a flight, you can reap the benefits. And I don’t just mean flashing a smile and asking how they are; this goes beyond basic manners. Many people extend specific gifts to flight attendants or casually mention they’re celebrating something special in order to get an upgrade.

Well, according to a real cabin crew member from Virgin Atlantic, four of the most common “hacks” really aren’t hacks at all. In a recent story through InsureandGo, a flight attendant debunks these practices many fliers swear by.

Dressing Professionally

Do you ever wonder if fliers on business get extra perks just because they look professional? Well, some people purposefully dress up in suits, blazers, and other business attire just to look “smart” and potentially impress the flight attendants. If you’re flying on business, you should be upgraded to business class, right? Not necessarily.

“The rumour we hear all the time is that if you dress really smart, you’ll get upgraded,” the flight attendant shares. “It’s a fun idea, but honestly, it’spretty outdated. Upgrades these days are all down to things like availability and booking details, not whether you’re wearing a blazer. Looking nice never hurts, of course, but it’sdefinitely not your golden ticket to a free seat in a higher cabin.”

Giving Gifts

This is a very popular one. Many fliers believe that if you pack some chocolates, gift cards, or other small presents in your carry-on to gift to your flight attendant, you’ll be rewarded. Well, as nice as it may seem, it doesn’t automatically get you an upgrade—though it could get you an extra refreshment or two.

“Bringing treats for the crew is always such a kind surprise, and it genuinely brightens our day, but it won’t lead to free upgrades or anything like that,” the crew member explains. “That said, when someone shows a little extra kindness, we naturally want to pass that warmth back in small, thoughtful ways. It might mean offering an extra snack, a top-up of a drink, a meal from another cabin if there’s one spare, or even serving tea or coffee in a china mug instead of the usual paper cup in economy. We love making someone’s trip feel special and if we can help make it a memorable experience, we always try to.”

Special Occasions

Telling your waiter at a restaurant that you’re dining for your wedding anniversary almost always gets you a free dessert, so can you expect the same on a flight? Not really. While many people believe that mentioning they’re traveling for a special occasion will get them a free upgrade, that isn’t a typical occurrence. It’s similar to the gift “hack”—it might lead to some perks, but it doesn’t automatically get you to first class.

“Another common misconception is that airlines will upgrade passengers for birthdays, anniversaries, or similar occasions but that rarely happens,” the flight attendant states. “Upgrades are generally based on availability, loyalty status, and operational needs. That said, on very rare occasions, the crew onboard can make exceptions for genuinely special circumstances.”

Mentioning an Injury

Of course, if a passenger is in pain or needs medical assistance, the cabin crew will prioritize their well-being and whatever they may need in that circumstance. However, simply mentioning an injury doesn’t lead to upgrades.

“If a passenger is clearly in pain or struggling, ground staff sometimes let us know so we can try to move them somewhere more comfortable,” the attendant says. “But this isn’t an upgrade for luxury - it’s purely about safety and wellbeing. And it’s important to remember that you must still meet the ‘fit to fly’ requirements. If you can’t safely assistyourself in an emergency evacuation, you won’t be allowed to travel.”

So, how do you get a free upgrade? There is no guarantee, but if you’re part of the airline’s frequent flyer program, you’ll be prioritized when a spot for an upgrade pops up. “We really do look after our top-tier members,“ shares the flight attendant. “If there are spare seats and the situation allows, we’ll always try to get our gold-card passengers into their preferred spot.”

In addition, you can always inquire about upgrades when you board your plane, if you’re willing to pay the extra fee. This might be the cheapest option for an upgrade.

At the end of the day, while there are certainly ways to gain recognition or sympathy from flight attendants, nothing actually guarantees you’ll get a free upgrade, of course. But that won’t keep people from trying.

