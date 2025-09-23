You’re Probably Sitting Wrong—Here’s How to Fix It

Parents have always nagged us about practicing good posture, but how many of us actually listened to them? The answer is not many, as bad posture is quite common. Fortunately, there’s a way to change that. While there isn’t one position that suits all, there are some general guidelines for sitting comfortably that won’t compromise your posture.

Why Is Good Posture Important?

According to UCLA Health, good posture is essential because it helps you keep your spine aligned while moving and sitting. Specific benefits include fewer injuries, less muscle fatigue, and better athleticism. Poor posture can make you more prone to numerous issues, including digestive problems, incontinence, and joint and muscle pain.

Things You Should Do For Better Posture

Here‘s what you should be doing. | wetcake/GettyImages

You can improve your posture while sitting by following advice from the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety and Verywell Health:

Position your hips, knees, and ankles at a 90° angle or slightly higher.

Change your position frequently while still within the recommended guidelines.

Relax your shoulders and keep them lowered.

Tuck in your elbows and keep them at a 90° angle.

Tuck in your chin, especially when looking down.

Wrists should be upright and aligned with the forearms.

The object you’re looking at (e.g., computer, laptop, book, etc.) should be between 10° and 30° below your line of sight.

Keep your head aligned with your spine.

Straighten your back.

The lumbar support of the chair should always be against the curve of your lower back.

Your feet should be flat on the floor,

Your knee joints should be at or below the level of your hips, with your ankles positioned ahead of your knees.

There should be a three-finger-width gap between the back of your knees and the edge of the seat.

Things You Should Avoid For Better Posture

Slouching is one of the worst things to do if you want to fix your posture. | PonyWang/GettyImages

Now that you know the things you should be doing, let’s dive into the things you should avoid:

If you want to buy a cushion for extra support, don’t get one that’s too soft. Ensure it’s firm enough to provide enough support.

Don’t cross your legs. Doing this will only place stress on the opposite hip, thigh, and knee.

Don’t wear the wrong shoes, such as platforms or high heels, while sitting. The shoes you wear while sitting should be comfortable and flat.

Don’t sit for too long. Make a habit of getting up every 50 minutes to an hour.

Don’t lean forward or to the side.

If you’re someone who’s used to sitting in weird ways, it might not be easy to get used to these habits. That said, your body will thank you in the long run.