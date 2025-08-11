How to Get Sunscreen Stains Out of Your Clothes

Sunscreen might save your skin, but it can definitely do a number on your wardrobe. From greasy SPF smudges on your favorite swimsuit to mystery stains on your go-to white tee, summer fun can leave a mess behind. Fortunately, getting sunscreen out of your clothes is easier than you think. Here’s how to break up sunscreen stains without breaking a sweat.

Act fast.

Acting fast is key. | SilviaJansen/GettyImages

The trick is not letting the stain sit. Sunscreen gets tougher to remove the longer it’s left alone, so skip the laundry pile and head straight to the sink: Rinse the item with cold water or pre-treat it with detergent or a stain stick.

Resist the urge to rub the sunscreen off.

Don’t rub that sunscreen away! | Anna Efetova/GettyImages

Rubbing a blob of sunscreen on a piece of clothing is a big no-no—as The Spruce notes, “That will only push the stain deeper into the fabric fibers and make the stain harder to remove.” They recommend using a credit card to lift the sunscreen off without getting any further into the fabric.

Reach for cornstarch ...

Sunscreen leaves behind oil that you’ll want to get out ASAP—and cornstarch can help. | FSTOPLIGHT/GettyImages

The oil in sunscreen can leave behind marks. For extra-greasy spots, sprinkle cornstarch (a.k.a. cornflour) directly on the stain to soak up oil before you do anything else. Let it sit for about 30 minutes, then brush it off and continue with your usual stain-fighting routine.

... Or lemon juice.

Lemon juice can help with sunscreen stains. | Connect Images/GettyImages

If you’re dealing with sunscreen on white clothes, lemon juice is your secret weapon. Dab some on the stain after washing and leave the garment out to try in the sun—this lemon-and-light combo naturally bleaches out lingering shadows. If your clothes are dark, rub liquid dish soap on the stain, let it sit for 15 minutes, then wash it out and throw it in the washer with the water setting on hot.

Don’t put clothing in the dryer until you’re sure the stain is gone.

Make sure the stain is gone before putting your clothing in the dryer. | Maria Korneeva/GettyImages

If you throw your shirt in the dryer before the stain has been fully eradicated, the heat from the appliance could cause it to set—so make sure it’s really gone before taking that step.

Avoid avobenzone.

Avobenzone can stain your clothes. | Science Photo Library/GettyImages

Sunscreens don’t only leave behind oily marks—they also sometimes lead to rust-colored stains when the ingredient avobenzone interacts with iron in water. Baby formulas and mineral-based sunscreens are less likely to have avobenzone, and therefore less likely to damage your wardrobe—and they’re gentle on sensitive skin, too.

