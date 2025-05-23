7 Vintage Le Creuset Cookware Pieces That Could Be Worth a Lot of Money

The French-Belgian brand Le Creuset (which translate to “the crucible” or “the cauldron”) was founded in 1925 by Armand De Saegher and Octave Aubecq, two industrialists from Belgium. It’s been the premier maker of enameled cast-iron cookware ever since, thanks heavily in part to the expert craftsmanship, pristine design, high-quality materials, and lifetime warranty.

Now, a century later, Le Creuset is more popular than ever. Many home chefs view the brand’s assortment of Dutch ovens, skillets, braisers, and more as future heirlooms in the making. And while you could pass a few of these pieces down to loved ones eventually, Le Creuset cookware in usable condition also regularly sells for hundreds of dollars on auction websites like eBay.

In fact, a “Cool Mint” green cast-iron cassadou with a glass lid reportedly went for a stunning $13,999 at auction back in February 2024. Though profits like that are rare, it underscores just how coveted certain pieces really can be. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the most valuable Le Creuset cookware items, according to eBay.

Le Creuset Bean Pot // $625

Le Creuset introduced the new Heritage Bean Pot back in 2012. | Le Creuset

The Le Creuset Bean Pot is a rare item because it’s a piece of cookware that the French-Belgian manufacturer doesn’t make anymore. The bean pot is made from cast iron with the enamel intact and features a lantern-style handle instead of side pickup handles. We spotted a listing for a piece that has some wear and tear, but sold for $625 on eBay.

Le Creuset x Enzo Mari “La Mama” Cocette // $530

This '70s era collection by Italian designer Enzo Mari has a funky vibe to it. | Courtesy of Aircom Technology Sales, eBay

During the ’70s, Le Creuset partnered with Italian modernist designer Enzo Mari on the “La Mama” series, which included a Dutch oven, casserole and serving dishes, and other kitchenware. This cocotte piece recently sold for about $530 on eBay and was in like-new condition—even though it’s over 50 years old. It even came with the original box, which was a lot more dinged up than the actual piece.

Le Creuset Petits Fruits Dutch Oven // $400

Too sweet to resist. | Courtesy of retrofinds57, eBay

In 1983, Le Creuset collaborated with master chef Perla Meyers on the Petits Fruits collection, which featured iconic floral and fruity designs. Le Creuset reissued the collection in 2015, but original pieces with the company’s C logo on their knobs are rare. You can still find some on auction sites, though—we found a listing for a Le Creuset Petits Fruits Dutch oven that recently netted $400 on eBay.

Le Creuset Soccer Ball Dutch Oven // $350

It was shaped like a soccer ball in honor of the World Cup. | Courtesy of nothingelseavailable123, eBay

The FIFA World Cup was hosted in France in 1998, and to celebrate the occasion, Le Creuset made Dutch ovens in the shape of a soccer ball. Made from white enameled cast iron, the Le Creuset Soccer Ball Dutch oven came in two pieces: the oven and an accompanying lid.

It’s a pretty rare item because it was only available for a limited time and could only be purchased in France. We found a listing that sold for about $350 on eBay. Another fun fact? France actually won the World Cup that year. This unique Dutch oven might make you lucky in more ways than one.

Le Creuset x Raymond Loewy Skillet // $345

This limited-edition piece still stands out to collectors. | Courtesy of lerevecollection, eBay

During the late ’50s, Le Creuset commissioned French American industrial designer Raymond Loewy to design unique mid-century modern cookware. Loewy—who is best known for designing the Shell Oil logo, the Lucky Strike cigarette packaging, and the Air Force One livery scheme for President John F. Kennedy—created a collection with clean lines, strong geometric shapes, and a connection to nature.

While original pieces are hard to come by, the brand reproduced new cookware back in 2014. We found a reproduction of the Le Creuset Raymond Loewy skillet, which has a bold shape and wooden handle, that recently earned $345 on eBay.

Le Creuset Escargot Pans // $250

Stumped for how to serve escargot? Here's your solution. | Courtesy of VintageCrush, eBay

Back in the 1960s, Le Creuset used to manufacture enameled cast-iron escargot pans that could be used to cook and serve up to 12 snails (shells and all) drenched in butter and garlic. These escargot pans were retired by Le Creuset sometime during the ’70s, but we tracked down a set of six vintage escargot pans that raked in $250 on eBay.

Le Creuset Fondue Pot // $239

No party like a fondue party. | Courtesy of truenorthtreasure, eBay

Fondue got trendy in the 1960s and ’70s, but it’s still a fun snack. And considering it’s all about dipping pieces of bread, fruit, and other treats into various communal pots of melted cheese and/or chocolate, it makes sense that Le Creuset would get in on the action.

We spotted a Le Creuset fondue pot from Canada that sold for roughly $330 in Canadian dollars (about $239 USD) on eBay. It came with an enameled cast iron fondue pot, fondue forks, and a burner, as well as its original instructions and packaging.

