7 Rare Vintage Coins that Sold for a Fortune

Coins represent an interesting niche in the world of collectibles.

At first glance, a coin appears to be nothing more than a round piece of metal used for casual transactions. However, certain coins embody far more than their face value. They capture history and artistry and were produced in such limited quantities that collectors are willing to pay massive sums to own them.

Over the years, a select number of coins have become celebrated fixtures in auction and private sale records. Their value is derived from a combination of rarity, historical significance, uncommon origins, and the intense demand among collectors. Some were produced in extremely small quantities, while others never made it into the public’s pocket.

Here are seven of the most expensive coins ever sold, each with its own fascinating story and record-breaking price.

1. 1933 Double Eagle

1933 Double Eagle | Getty Images

The 1933 Double Eagle is often dubbed the most famous coin in American history. Produced during an unstable economic period, the coin was minted as the United States was preparing to ditch the gold standard. Although nearly half a million of these coins were minted, none were actually released to the public. Instead, the government ordered the entire batch to be melted, but a few survived.

The coin, which eventually sold for $18.9 million in 2021, is in a league of its own because it's the only example that private collectors are legally allowed to own. After years of legal disputes and investigations into its ownership, the coin was finally cleared for private possession.

A perfect storm of rarity and controversy helped turn the 1933 Double Eagle into the most valuable coin ever sold at an auction.

Sold for: $18.9 million

2. 1974 Flowing Hair Silver Dollar

1974 Flowing Hair Silver Dollar | picture alliance/GettyImages

The 1794 Flowing Hair Silver Dollar holds an important place in American history because it is believed to be among the first silver dollars produced by the United States Mint. The design features Lady Liberty with flowing hair, symbolizing freedom.

Because these coins were created during the early years of the United States, very few remain in excellent condition today. Their historical significance makes them a collector's dream.

In 2013, one particularly well-preserved coin sold for a whopping $10 million, cementing its reputation as one of the most important coins ever produced in the United States.

Sold for: $10 million

3. 1787 Brasher Doubloon

1787 Brasher Doubloon | Don Kelsen/GettyImages

Before the United States Mint even began producing coins, private craftsmen sometimes created their own currency. One of the most famous examples is the Brasher Doubloon, made in 1787 by goldsmith Ephraim Brasher.

Brasher lived next door to George Washington, the first President of the United States, and was known for his handiwork with metals. The doubloon features a stamp with Brasher's initials, "EB," which he placed on the coin to mark its authenticity.

Because these coins were privately produced in a limited quantity, they are among the rarest American coins in existence. In 2021, one Brasher Doubloon sold for $9.36 million, highlighting both its historical importance and the high demand among collectors.

Sold for: $9.36 million

4. 1822 Half Eagle

1822 Half Eagle | NIKLAS HALLE'N/GettyImages

The 1822 Half Eagle, a five-dollar gold coin, is one of the rarest pieces of early U.S. currency. Only three of these coins are known to exist today. Two of them are held in government collections, leaving a single coin available to the public.

Due to its scarcity, the coin is often considered one of the most coveted prizes among avid collectors. When the privately owned coin appeared at an auction in 2021, a collector leaped at the once-in-a-generation opportunity.

The final sale price reached a towering $8.4 million, reflecting its historical value.

Sold for: $8.4 million

5. 1343 Edward III Florin

1343 Edward III Florin | Ian Nicholson - PA Images/GettyImages

The Edward III Florin, sometimes referred to as the "Double Leopard," dates back to medieval England (specifically 1343). The coin features royal symbols, including an image of a leopard associated with English heraldry.

Few coins are as rare as this one: only three are known to exist today. Its rarity is heightened by its brief period in use, as it was swiftly withdrawn after its release.

The coin's medieval origins sent its price soaring to $6.8 million.

Sold for: $6.8 million

6. 1913 Liberty Head Nickel

The 1913 Liberty Head Nickel is famous not only for its rarity but for the mystery surrounding its creation. So the story goes, the coin was secretly minted, despite the design being discontinued before that year.

Only five examples are known to exist, and each has become legendary within the coin-collecting community. Over time, these nickels have appeared in auctions and exhibits, adding to their fame.

One coin sold for $4.56 million in 2018.

Sold for: $4.56 million

7. 2007 $1 Million Canadian Maple Leaf

2007 $1 Million Canadian Maple Leaf | Getty Images

Unlike most coins on the list, the 2007 Canadian Maple Leaf became valuable due to its size. The coin contains 100 kilograms of gold with a purity of 99.9%, making it one of the purest gold coins ever produced.

Although it has a face value of one million Canadian dollars, its gold content alone makes it even more valuable. Only six of these giant coins were ever created, making them highly exclusive pieces for collectors and institutions.

In 2010, one coin sold for $4.02 million at an auction and became the first modern coin to achieve such a record.

Sold for: $4.02 million

