States Where Seniors Are Most—And Least—Likely to Outlive Their Savings

One of the more worrying issues for seniors is whether they have saved up enough to cover costs as they age, or if they're going to outlive their savings. Where you live could be a big factor in how much you end up spending while on a fixed income.

The cost of living from state to state varies, making it harder to save and keep money in your pocket depending on what state you're in. And those problems can get harder to handle when you're spending down your savings in retirement.

So when you're deciding on where to spend your senior years, take into account the states where you're more likely to outlive your savings, according to CareScout.

Where seniors outspend savings

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1. New York - $471,000

2. District of Columbia - $432,000

3. California - $395,000

4. Alaska - $350,000

5. New Mexico - $277,000

Factoring in Social Security, savings, and investments, New York seniors are expected to have the biggest differences between their overall savings and the money they spend. New Yorkers are expected to spend $471,000 more than what they've saved, based on CareScout's analysis.

D.C. residents also face a shortfall of over $400,000, while California and Alaska residents will spend more than $300,000 more than their Social Security, savings, and investments.

Why certain states are harder financially than others

One major factor could be the cost of living in these states. Four of the states where seniors are most likely to outspend their savings are also four of the top six states in the U.S. with the highest costs of living.

The cost of care for seniors can also lead to spending more money than you have. In Alaska, for example, seniors spend an average of over $333,000 on semi-private rooms in nursing homes annually. New York, which is also in the top five for most expensive nursing home care, expects seniors to pay more than $186,000 in median annual costs.

Washington seniors have the biggest cushion

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Only nine states give seniors enough of a cushion that their savings generally outlive them, led by Washington. Seniors in the Pacific Northwest state have saved enough to have a $276,000 surplus on average. New Hampshire residents can also expect a surplus of more than $200,000. Residents of Colorado, Nebraska, Idaho, and Minnesota can expect six-figure surpluses as well, with savings cushions averaging between $100,000 and $200,000.

These states have a few characteristics that give seniors boosts when it comes to their overall savings and spending. Surplus savings states tend to have a combination of well-paying jobs and more reasonable costs than other states, causing seniors not to spend down their savings as quickly.

What you can do to help your chances

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CareScout's analysis found that the average 65-year-old American is likely to face a shortfall. American seniors can expect to have around $790,000 in cash from Social Security, savings, and investments, but will spend an average of around $900,000 on necessities.

The good news is that there are ways for Americans to close the gap between savings and spending, making it easier to keep cash in your pocket instead of out-spending your savings.

Where you live can be a big factor based on your state, so it's a good idea to research costs before you decide to move or stay put. In addition to paying for necessities, it might also be a good idea to consider state taxes on things like Social Security or retirement investment withdrawals.

You also may want to start budgeting for retirement before you actually retire. Create an estimated retirement budget that factors in everyday expenses like a mortgage or utilities, one-time costs like traveling, and health care costs such as nursing homes or assisted living. Saving to cover those costs can be the difference between you outliving your savings and your savings outliving you.

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