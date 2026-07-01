Inside Swedish Death Cleaning, the Surprisingly Compassionate Decluttering Trend

Have you thought about what will happen to all your stuff when you die?

Sure, it's a morbid idea, but thinking about your things now can give some comfort to your friends and family when you're gone. It can reduce the amount of things they have to go through or take away additional stress while dealing with the property you leave behind. They also won't have to deal with finding places to donate things or planning estate sales.

Decluttering now is a good way to make things easier in the future. While there are many decluttering philosophies, Swedish death cleaning may be the best to explore if you're considering what will happen to your things after your life ends.

What is Swedish Death Cleaning?

Swedish death cleaning originated, as the name implies, in Sweden and other Scandinavian countries as a way to declutter not only for the present, but for a future time when you're no longer the owner of your things.

It's a way to let go of things you don't need, while also making sure your family and friends aren't burdened with what they don't need when you're gone. The concept is summed up in the title of the 2018 book “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning: How to Free Yourself and Your Family from a Lifetime of Clutter” by Margareta Magnusson.

“This surprising and invigorating process of clearing out unnecessary belongings can be undertaken at any age or life stage but should be done sooner rather than later, before others have to do it for you,” the book's blurb reads.

This philosophy encourages holding onto essential belongings, getting rid of things that need to go, and deciding what you really want to keep. Sounds easy enough, right? Yet of course, sorting through possessions can sometimes be emotionally difficult.

One focal point to keep in mind as you sort through your stuff is the fact that your family members will have to handle the items you leave behind. Do you want them to take on that responsibility, or can you handle the emotion of letting something go so no one has to deal with it later?

But Swedish death cleaning also takes into account that some things are just too emotional to let go of and gives cleaners permission to keep them. With this philosophy, you can still hold on to those sentimental things you love, knowing it's OK if your friends and family want to get rid of them or pass them on when you're gone.

Ultimately, the whole process should ideally also simplify your life in the present in addition to making things smoother for your loved ones in the future.

Some tips for starting your Swedish death cleaning

Emily Kloblen of All That Matters Organizing & Move Management | Albany Times Union/Hearst Newspapers/GettyImages

Before you start Swedish death cleaning, here are a few things to keep in mind.

First, start somewhere small, like a closet or a set of drawers. This can help you focus on an easy project while also working with items that may not have as much sentimental value as photos or keepsakes, which the philosophy encourages you to save for later on.

Think about what you can donate now as part of the cleaning process. This is a great way to declutter while focusing on how your things can help someone else now rather than burdening your family and friends later.

It's also good to talk to loved ones now about your wishes for your things when you're gone. This can also be a great opportunity to share your family history and a chance to tell the stories behind objects you're holding on to, or simply a way to give your loved ones guidance on what to do with things when you're no longer with them.

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