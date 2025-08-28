Loading up a suitcase for travel is usually about stuffing as many clothes inside as you can while still being able to operate the zipper. But that’s not the only thing you should be concerned about: The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has a long list of items that are prohibited from being included in your luggage. Flaunting or violating the policy could mean having to pay civil penalties in the thousands.

Here’s a closer look at the banned items the TSA will search for in your checked luggage, carry-on luggage, or both. (Note: This is not intended to be a complete list of prohibited items. Check with your airline or TSA for further guidance on things not listed here.)

Common Items Banned by TSA

Item Permitted in Carry-On Luggage Permitted in Checked Luggage Aerosol Insecticide No Yes Alcohol Over 140 Proof No No Ammunition No Yes Axes/Hatchets No Yes Bang Snaps (Novelty Firework) No No Baseball Bats No Yes Battery-Powered Wheelchairs/Mobility Devices No Yes BB Guns No Yes Bear Bangers (Noisemakers to Frighten Bears) No No Bear Spray No No Billy Clubs No Yes Black Jacks (Weighted Self-Defense Weapon) No Yes Blasting Caps No No Bowling Balls No Yes Bowling Pins No Yes Bows and Arrows No Yes Box Cutters No Yes Brass Knuckles No Yes Butane No No Butane Cordless Curling Irons Yes No Canoe Paddles No Yes Cap Guns No Yes Cast Iron Cookware No Yes Cattle Prods No Yes Chlorine No No CO2 Cartridges (Full) No No Compressed Air Guns No Yes Cooking Spray No No Corkscrews No Yes Cricket Bats No Yes Crowbars No Yes Curling Iron (Cordless) Yes No Darts No Yes Drills/Bits No Yes Dynamite No No E-Cigarettes/Vaping Devices Yes No Engines or Engine-Powered Equipment (No Fuel) No Check With Airline Engines or Engine-Powered Equipment With Fuel No No English Christmas Crackers No No Fertilizer No No Fire Extinguishers No No Firearms/Firearm Parts (See Below) No Yes Firecrackers No No Fireworks No No Flammable Liquids, Gels, or Paints No No Flares or Flare Guns No No Foam Toy Sword No Yes Fuel Cells Yes No Fuel No No Gasoline or Gas Torches No No Gel Candles No Yes Golf Clubs No Yes Gunpowder No No Hair Straightener (Cordless) Yes No Hammers No Yes Hand Grenades No No Heating Pad (Gel) No Yes Hockey Sticks No Yes Ice Axes or Picks No Yes Kirpans (Fencing Foils) No Yes Knives No Yes Kubatons No Yes Lacrosse Sticks No Yes Lighter (Fluid) No No Lighter (Electronic) Yes No Lighter (Lithium) Yes No Lighter (Torch) No No Liquid Bleach No No Live Coral Yes No Live Fish Yes No Live Lobster Check With Airline Yes Magic 8 Ball No Yes Mallets No Yes Martial Arts Weapons No Yes Matches (Safety) Yes No Matches (Strike Anywhere) No No Meat Cleavers No Yes Medical Devices (Fitted or Implanted) Yes No Mercury Thermometer No Yes Medically Necessary Personal Oxygen Yes No Nail Guns No Yes Night Sticks No Yes Nunchucks No Yes Party Poppers No No Pellet Guns No Yes Pepper Spray No Yes Permeation Devices (Air Quality) No Yes Phone Chargers Yes No Pocket Knife No Yes Pool Cues No Yes Power Banks Yes No Power Charger Yes No Power Tools No Yes Propane No No Rainbow Flame Crystals No Yes Razor Blades No Yes Replica Explosives/Incendiaries No No Replica Firearms No Yes Recreational Oxygen (Not Medically Necessary) No No Rifles No Yes Rocket Launcher No No Sabers No Yes Safety Razors No Yes Samsung Galaxy Note 7 No No Saws No Yes Screwdriver (More Than 7 inches) No Yes Self-Defense Sprays No Yes Shoe Spikes No Yes Ski Poles No Yes Slingshots No Yes Small Compressed Gas Cartridges (Full) No No Snow Cleats No Yes Sparklers No No Spear Guns No Yes Spray Paint No No Spray Starch No No Starter Pistols (Unloaded) No Yes Stun Guns No Yes Swiss Army Knife No Yes Swords No Yes Tactical Pen No Yes Tear Gas No No Tent Spikes No Yes Throwing Stars No Yes Turpentine/Paint Thinner No No Utility Knives No Yes Vehicle Airbags No No Weather Thermometer (Mercury) Yes No

While many prohibited items have an obvious reason for being disallowed—dynamite isn't quite a vacation must-have—others are a little more vague. Cordless irons, for example, can be powered via lithium-ion batteries, which can pose a hazard. So can compressed air or anything that could be used as a weapon, like a bowling pin.

Why no Magic 8 Balls? The TSA doesn’t specify, but it likely has something to do with the suspended liquid the toy uses to produce its answers.

So what happens if someone is found to be traveling with banned items? The answer can vary widely depending on the TSA screening policies at various airports. As a general guide, however, a civil fine can be imposed depending on whether it seems like an honest mistake or a deliberate attempt to subvert airport security; any past violations; the traveler’s level of cooperation; and the overall risk to the safety [PDF] of the airport, airline, or other passengers. The agency can opt to fine travelers for the following:

Fines That Come With Packing Banned Items

Infraction Fine Flammable Liquids $450 to $2570 Sharp Objects (Axes, Knives, Etc.) $450 to $2570 BB Guns, Replica Guns, Tasers $450 to $2570 Explosives (Dynamite, Gunpowder) $10,230 to $17,062 and Possible Criminal Referral Fireworks $450 to $2570 and Possible Criminal Referral Firearms (Loaded) $3000 to $12,210 and Possible Criminal Referral Firearms (Unloaded) $1500 to $6130 and Possible Criminal Referral Replica Explosives, Inert Hand Grenades, Airbags $850 to $4250 and Possible Criminal Referral Self-Defense Sprays, Tear Gas $450 to $2570

If you disagree with the fine, you can challenge the decision via an informal conference or formal hearing, with or without legal representation. The TSA may also at its discretion offer a settlement option, where the matter is considered settled if the traveler pays a discounted (50 percent) portion of the fine.

While loaded firearms are an obvious infraction, TSA does permit the transportation of unloaded firearms in checked baggage provided the weapon is in a locked case and declared. Ammunition can be stored in the same case, but cannot be chambered or otherwise inserted into the gun itself.

Smuggling a weapon is not recommended. In the past, the TSA has excavated guns from a peanut butter jar, a raw chicken, and an arm sling. In these cases, you’re more likely to worry about jail time than a fine.