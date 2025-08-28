Mental Floss

Packing These Prohibited Items Could Cost You Up to $17,000 in TSA Fines

Leave the bear spray at home.
ByJake Rossen|
The TSA means business.
The TSA means business. | AzmanL/GettyImages

Loading up a suitcase for travel is usually about stuffing as many clothes inside as you can while still being able to operate the zipper. But that’s not the only thing you should be concerned about: The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has a long list of items that are prohibited from being included in your luggage. Flaunting or violating the policy could mean having to pay civil penalties in the thousands.

  1. Common Items Banned by TSA
  2. Fines That Come With Packing Banned Items

Here’s a closer look at the banned items the TSA will search for in your checked luggage, carry-on luggage, or both. (Note: This is not intended to be a complete list of prohibited items. Check with your airline or TSA for further guidance on things not listed here.)

Common Items Banned by TSA

Item

Permitted in Carry-On Luggage

Permitted in Checked Luggage

Aerosol Insecticide

No

Yes

Alcohol Over 140 Proof

No

No

Ammunition

No

Yes

Axes/Hatchets

No

Yes

Bang Snaps (Novelty Firework)

No

No

Baseball Bats

No

Yes

Battery-Powered Wheelchairs/Mobility Devices

No

Yes

BB Guns

No

Yes

Bear Bangers (Noisemakers to Frighten Bears)

No

No

Bear Spray

No

No

Billy Clubs

No

Yes

Black Jacks (Weighted Self-Defense Weapon)

No

Yes

Blasting Caps

No

No

Bowling Balls

No

Yes

Bowling Pins

No

Yes

Bows and Arrows

No

Yes

Box Cutters

No

Yes

Brass Knuckles

No

Yes

Butane

No

No

Butane Cordless Curling Irons

Yes

No

Canoe Paddles

No

Yes

Cap Guns

No

Yes

Cast Iron Cookware

No

Yes

Cattle Prods

No

Yes

Chlorine

No

No

CO2 Cartridges (Full)

No

No

Compressed Air Guns

No

Yes

Cooking Spray

No

No

Corkscrews

No

Yes

Cricket Bats

No

Yes

Crowbars

No

Yes

Curling Iron (Cordless)

Yes

No

Darts

No

Yes

Drills/Bits

No

Yes

Dynamite

No

No

E-Cigarettes/Vaping Devices

Yes

No

Engines or Engine-Powered Equipment (No Fuel)

No

Check With Airline

Engines or Engine-Powered Equipment With Fuel

No

No

English Christmas Crackers

No

No

Fertilizer

No

No

Fire Extinguishers

No

No

Firearms/Firearm Parts (See Below)

No

Yes

Firecrackers

No

No

Fireworks

No

No

Flammable Liquids, Gels, or Paints

No

No

Flares or Flare Guns

No

No

Foam Toy Sword

No

Yes

Fuel Cells

Yes

No

Fuel

No

No

Gasoline or Gas Torches

No

No

Gel Candles

No

Yes

Golf Clubs

No

Yes

Gunpowder

No

No

Hair Straightener (Cordless)

Yes

No

Hammers

No

Yes

Hand Grenades

No

No

Heating Pad (Gel)

No

Yes

Hockey Sticks

No

Yes

Ice Axes or Picks

No

Yes

Kirpans (Fencing Foils)

No

Yes

Knives

No

Yes

Kubatons

No

Yes

Lacrosse Sticks

No

Yes

Lighter (Fluid)

No

No

Lighter (Electronic)

Yes

No

Lighter (Lithium)

Yes

No

Lighter (Torch)

No

No

Liquid Bleach

No

No

Live Coral

Yes

No

Live Fish

Yes

No

Live Lobster

Check With Airline

Yes

Magic 8 Ball

No

Yes

Mallets

No

Yes

Martial Arts Weapons

No

Yes

Matches (Safety)

Yes

No

Matches (Strike Anywhere)

No

No

Meat Cleavers

No

Yes

Medical Devices (Fitted or Implanted)

Yes

No

Mercury Thermometer

No

Yes

Medically Necessary Personal Oxygen

Yes

No

Nail Guns

No

Yes

Night Sticks

No

Yes

Nunchucks

No

Yes

Party Poppers

No

No

Pellet Guns

No

Yes

Pepper Spray

No

Yes

Permeation Devices (Air Quality)

No

Yes

Phone Chargers

Yes

No

Pocket Knife

No

Yes

Pool Cues

No

Yes

Power Banks

Yes

No

Power Charger

Yes

No

Power Tools

No

Yes

Propane

No

No

Rainbow Flame Crystals

No

Yes

Razor Blades

No

Yes

Replica Explosives/Incendiaries

No

No

Replica Firearms

No

Yes

Recreational Oxygen (Not Medically Necessary)

No

No

Rifles

No

Yes

Rocket Launcher

No

No

Sabers

No

Yes

Safety Razors

No

Yes

Samsung Galaxy Note 7

No

No

Saws

No

Yes

Screwdriver (More Than 7 inches)

No

Yes

Self-Defense Sprays

No

Yes

Shoe Spikes

No

Yes

Ski Poles

No

Yes

Slingshots

No

Yes

Small Compressed Gas Cartridges (Full)

No

No

Snow Cleats

No

Yes

Sparklers

No

No

Spear Guns

No

Yes

Spray Paint

No

No

Spray Starch

No

No

Starter Pistols (Unloaded)

No

Yes

Stun Guns

No

Yes

Swiss Army Knife

No

Yes

Swords

No

Yes

Tactical Pen

No

Yes

Tear Gas

No

No

Tent Spikes

No

Yes

Throwing Stars

No

Yes

Turpentine/Paint Thinner

No

No

Utility Knives

No

Yes

Vehicle Airbags

No

No

Weather Thermometer (Mercury)

Yes

No

While many prohibited items have an obvious reason for being disallowed—dynamite isn't quite a vacation must-have—others are a little more vague. Cordless irons, for example, can be powered via lithium-ion batteries, which can pose a hazard. So can compressed air or anything that could be used as a weapon, like a bowling pin.

You May Also Like:

Why no Magic 8 Balls? The TSA doesn’t specify, but it likely has something to do with the suspended liquid the toy uses to produce its answers.

So what happens if someone is found to be traveling with banned items? The answer can vary widely depending on the TSA screening policies at various airports. As a general guide, however, a civil fine can be imposed depending on whether it seems like an honest mistake or a deliberate attempt to subvert airport security; any past violations; the traveler’s level of cooperation; and the overall risk to the safety [PDF] of the airport, airline, or other passengers. The agency can opt to fine travelers for the following:

Fines That Come With Packing Banned Items

Infraction

Fine

Flammable Liquids

$450 to $2570

Sharp Objects (Axes, Knives, Etc.)

$450 to $2570

BB Guns, Replica Guns, Tasers

$450 to $2570

Explosives (Dynamite, Gunpowder)

$10,230 to $17,062 and Possible Criminal Referral

Fireworks

$450 to $2570 and Possible Criminal Referral

Firearms (Loaded)

$3000 to $12,210 and Possible Criminal Referral

Firearms (Unloaded)

$1500 to $6130 and Possible Criminal Referral

Replica Explosives, Inert Hand Grenades, Airbags

$850 to $4250 and Possible Criminal Referral

Self-Defense Sprays, Tear Gas

$450 to $2570

If you disagree with the fine, you can challenge the decision via an informal conference or formal hearing, with or without legal representation. The TSA may also at its discretion offer a settlement option, where the matter is considered settled if the traveler pays a discounted (50 percent) portion of the fine.

While loaded firearms are an obvious infraction, TSA does permit the transportation of unloaded firearms in checked baggage provided the weapon is in a locked case and declared. Ammunition can be stored in the same case, but cannot be chambered or otherwise inserted into the gun itself.

Smuggling a weapon is not recommended. In the past, the TSA has excavated guns from a peanut butter jar, a raw chicken, and an arm sling. In these cases, you’re more likely to worry about jail time than a fine.

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Home/TRAVEL