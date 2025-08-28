Loading up a suitcase for travel is usually about stuffing as many clothes inside as you can while still being able to operate the zipper. But that’s not the only thing you should be concerned about: The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has a long list of items that are prohibited from being included in your luggage. Flaunting or violating the policy could mean having to pay civil penalties in the thousands.
Here’s a closer look at the banned items the TSA will search for in your checked luggage, carry-on luggage, or both. (Note: This is not intended to be a complete list of prohibited items. Check with your airline or TSA for further guidance on things not listed here.)
Common Items Banned by TSA
Item
Permitted in Carry-On Luggage
Permitted in Checked Luggage
Aerosol Insecticide
No
Yes
Alcohol Over 140 Proof
No
No
Ammunition
No
Yes
Axes/Hatchets
No
Yes
Bang Snaps (Novelty Firework)
No
No
Baseball Bats
No
Yes
Battery-Powered Wheelchairs/Mobility Devices
No
Yes
BB Guns
No
Yes
Bear Bangers (Noisemakers to Frighten Bears)
No
No
Bear Spray
No
No
Billy Clubs
No
Yes
Black Jacks (Weighted Self-Defense Weapon)
No
Yes
Blasting Caps
No
No
Bowling Balls
No
Yes
Bowling Pins
No
Yes
Bows and Arrows
No
Yes
Box Cutters
No
Yes
Brass Knuckles
No
Yes
Butane
No
No
Butane Cordless Curling Irons
Yes
No
Canoe Paddles
No
Yes
Cap Guns
No
Yes
Cast Iron Cookware
No
Yes
Cattle Prods
No
Yes
Chlorine
No
No
CO2 Cartridges (Full)
No
No
Compressed Air Guns
No
Yes
Cooking Spray
No
No
Corkscrews
No
Yes
Cricket Bats
No
Yes
Crowbars
No
Yes
Curling Iron (Cordless)
Yes
No
Darts
No
Yes
Drills/Bits
No
Yes
Dynamite
No
No
E-Cigarettes/Vaping Devices
Yes
No
Engines or Engine-Powered Equipment (No Fuel)
No
Check With Airline
Engines or Engine-Powered Equipment With Fuel
No
No
English Christmas Crackers
No
No
Fertilizer
No
No
Fire Extinguishers
No
No
Firearms/Firearm Parts (See Below)
No
Yes
Firecrackers
No
No
Fireworks
No
No
Flammable Liquids, Gels, or Paints
No
No
Flares or Flare Guns
No
No
Foam Toy Sword
No
Yes
Fuel Cells
Yes
No
Fuel
No
No
Gasoline or Gas Torches
No
No
Gel Candles
No
Yes
Golf Clubs
No
Yes
Gunpowder
No
No
Hair Straightener (Cordless)
Yes
No
Hammers
No
Yes
Hand Grenades
No
No
Heating Pad (Gel)
No
Yes
Hockey Sticks
No
Yes
Ice Axes or Picks
No
Yes
Kirpans (Fencing Foils)
No
Yes
Knives
No
Yes
Kubatons
No
Yes
Lacrosse Sticks
No
Yes
Lighter (Fluid)
No
No
Lighter (Electronic)
Yes
No
Lighter (Lithium)
Yes
No
Lighter (Torch)
No
No
Liquid Bleach
No
No
Live Coral
Yes
No
Live Fish
Yes
No
Live Lobster
Check With Airline
Yes
Magic 8 Ball
No
Yes
Mallets
No
Yes
Martial Arts Weapons
No
Yes
Matches (Safety)
Yes
No
Matches (Strike Anywhere)
No
No
Meat Cleavers
No
Yes
Medical Devices (Fitted or Implanted)
Yes
No
Mercury Thermometer
No
Yes
Medically Necessary Personal Oxygen
Yes
No
Nail Guns
No
Yes
Night Sticks
No
Yes
Nunchucks
No
Yes
Party Poppers
No
No
Pellet Guns
No
Yes
Pepper Spray
No
Yes
Permeation Devices (Air Quality)
No
Yes
Phone Chargers
Yes
No
Pocket Knife
No
Yes
Pool Cues
No
Yes
Power Banks
Yes
No
Power Charger
Yes
No
Power Tools
No
Yes
Propane
No
No
Rainbow Flame Crystals
No
Yes
Razor Blades
No
Yes
Replica Explosives/Incendiaries
No
No
Replica Firearms
No
Yes
Recreational Oxygen (Not Medically Necessary)
No
No
Rifles
No
Yes
Rocket Launcher
No
No
Sabers
No
Yes
Safety Razors
No
Yes
Samsung Galaxy Note 7
No
No
Saws
No
Yes
Screwdriver (More Than 7 inches)
No
Yes
Self-Defense Sprays
No
Yes
Shoe Spikes
No
Yes
Ski Poles
No
Yes
Slingshots
No
Yes
Small Compressed Gas Cartridges (Full)
No
No
Snow Cleats
No
Yes
Sparklers
No
No
Spear Guns
No
Yes
Spray Paint
No
No
Spray Starch
No
No
Starter Pistols (Unloaded)
No
Yes
Stun Guns
No
Yes
Swiss Army Knife
No
Yes
Swords
No
Yes
Tactical Pen
No
Yes
Tear Gas
No
No
Tent Spikes
No
Yes
Throwing Stars
No
Yes
Turpentine/Paint Thinner
No
No
Utility Knives
No
Yes
Vehicle Airbags
No
No
Weather Thermometer (Mercury)
Yes
No
While many prohibited items have an obvious reason for being disallowed—dynamite isn't quite a vacation must-have—others are a little more vague. Cordless irons, for example, can be powered via lithium-ion batteries, which can pose a hazard. So can compressed air or anything that could be used as a weapon, like a bowling pin.
Why no Magic 8 Balls? The TSA doesn’t specify, but it likely has something to do with the suspended liquid the toy uses to produce its answers.
So what happens if someone is found to be traveling with banned items? The answer can vary widely depending on the TSA screening policies at various airports. As a general guide, however, a civil fine can be imposed depending on whether it seems like an honest mistake or a deliberate attempt to subvert airport security; any past violations; the traveler’s level of cooperation; and the overall risk to the safety [PDF] of the airport, airline, or other passengers. The agency can opt to fine travelers for the following:
Fines That Come With Packing Banned Items
Infraction
Fine
Flammable Liquids
$450 to $2570
Sharp Objects (Axes, Knives, Etc.)
$450 to $2570
BB Guns, Replica Guns, Tasers
$450 to $2570
Explosives (Dynamite, Gunpowder)
$10,230 to $17,062 and Possible Criminal Referral
Fireworks
$450 to $2570 and Possible Criminal Referral
Firearms (Loaded)
$3000 to $12,210 and Possible Criminal Referral
Firearms (Unloaded)
$1500 to $6130 and Possible Criminal Referral
Replica Explosives, Inert Hand Grenades, Airbags
$850 to $4250 and Possible Criminal Referral
Self-Defense Sprays, Tear Gas
$450 to $2570
If you disagree with the fine, you can challenge the decision via an informal conference or formal hearing, with or without legal representation. The TSA may also at its discretion offer a settlement option, where the matter is considered settled if the traveler pays a discounted (50 percent) portion of the fine.
While loaded firearms are an obvious infraction, TSA does permit the transportation of unloaded firearms in checked baggage provided the weapon is in a locked case and declared. Ammunition can be stored in the same case, but cannot be chambered or otherwise inserted into the gun itself.
Smuggling a weapon is not recommended. In the past, the TSA has excavated guns from a peanut butter jar, a raw chicken, and an arm sling. In these cases, you’re more likely to worry about jail time than a fine.
