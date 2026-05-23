5 Nostalgic '90s Disney Snacks You Forgot You Grew Up With

For many kids who grew up in the 1990s, few things evoke more nostalgia than Disney movies—and the sweet and salty snacks we often devoured while watching them or enjoying a phone-free summer day with our friends. (Those were the days!)

Occasionally, and particularly if you had a parent who loved indulging your sweet tooth, some of us might have enjoyed a crossover between these two delights in the form of certain Disney-themed snacks. Some of these are still in production, while others have long-since been discontinued, but simply looking at them might transport you back to a much simpler and more sugary time.

Mickey’s Ice Pops

These popsicles came in the shape of classic Disney characters, like Donald Duck, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and of course, Mickey. They had flavors like orange, cherry, and grape, and were loaded with the kind of dye that would stain your tongue for a long time afterwards.

The pops were launched by Good Humor in 1985 and were discontinued in 2001. Still, they remain a nostalgic favorite for ‘90s kids, many of whom often recall that biting Mickey’s ears off was the best way to start devouring one of these treats.

Nestlé Cool Creations Bug Pops

Disney and Nestlé’s Cool Creations line produced some unforgettable ‘90s sweet treats, usually timed to the releases of various Disney movies and TV shows. One of these was the Bug Pops, which were released in the mid-1990s as a promotion for the Lion King spinoff show, Timon and Pumbaa.

These popsicles had bug-shaped gummies inside, and you had to make your way through a lot of artificially flavored ice to get to them. They were discontinued in the late ‘90s, partly due to the fact that the gummies were usually frozen through and hard to eat. Yet many ‘90s kids remember loving the challenge of getting to the cores of these pops, and some have even shared ways to make a DIY version of this fun and sometimes challenging sugary snack.

The Nestlé Magic Ball

Nestlé and Disney had a fruitful collaborative relationship in the 1990s, and another treat they produced together was the Magic Ball. These were milk chocolate spheres that contained little toys inside, which were usually figurines shaped like Disney characters. The balls added a fun element of surprise for countless kids, but were discontinued in 1997 due to concerns about choking.

They were later re-released as “Wonder Balls,” which had candies inside them instead of figurines, but these were also discontinued in 2007. Still, the product has occasionally re-emerged in different forms over the years, and the memories live on.

SweeTarts

SweeTarts were invented in 1962 and were typically sold in tubes containing stacks of circular, colorful candies. Made of a variation on the recipe used in Pixy Sticks, they are, essentially, comprised mostly of pure sugar.

In the ‘90s, these candies were often released in special editions tied to Disney releases. Today, these treats can fetch a pretty penny—two Toy Story-themed candy packets were on sale for $74.95 on eBay as of May 2026. While Disney editions of these candies might be hard to come by, SweeTarts themselves are very much still in production.

Donald Duck Orange Juice

Just seeing a carton of Donald Duck Orange Juice might bring you back to school mornings in the ‘90s. This special orange juice brand was the product of a collaboration between Florida's Natural Growers agricultural cooperative and Disney that hit shelves in the early 1940s.

In 1987, the brand was involved in a lawsuit with its rival, Tropicana, who alleged that the Donald Duck product was made from concentrate, not fresh-squeezed juice. (Ironically, similar allegations emerged about Tropicana decades later). Still, this revelation didn’t seem to hurt the Donald Duck brand too much, and it remained a staple throughout the '90s—and is still sold in some grocery stores and shops today.

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