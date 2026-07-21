5 Nostalgic Smells Every Video Store of the '90s Had

There was something so thrilling about going to a video store to grab a movie back in the day. Sure, streaming services are convenient, but the process of looking at the box art, catching glimpses of horror movies you weren’t allowed to watch, and actually feeling the weight of a VHS tape in your hand gave the whole thing a sense of anticipation you just can’t get by scrolling.

Video stores in the ‘90s had distinct vibes of their own. From Blockbuster to local mom-and-pop shops, these institutions often had specific thin carpets, upbeat synthesizer-based music playing on the stereo, and giant movie posters on the wall. But who else remembers the sort of slightly musty yet deeply comforting way these stores smelled?

Here are five smells you might have detected in a ‘90s video store—smells that likely meant it was a Friday night, an unforgettable movie night lay ahead, and anything was possible.

Overheated plastic

VHS Tapes lined up | James Leynse/GettyImages

Video stores in the ‘90s centered around renting VHS tapes, which usually sold for between $2 and $4 per night. These tapes were often packed in plastic clamshell cases, which gave off a specific plastic smell that grew even more intense when the tapes were warm. That heated plastic definitely gave off some fumes, which filled the store with a lightly chemical tang. Overheated TVs and desktop computers at the counters also gave off their own plasticky, digital smells. But somehow, it was that exact smell that let you know you were about to pick out a fantastic movie.

Carpet cleaner and vacuums

Somehow, video stores all seemed to have the same thin, industrial-grade gray or heavily patterned carpet. It was always at least a few years old and maybe had some dog hair and ground-in dirt on it. But these video stores—or at least, the well-loved ones—were definitely keeping that carpet clean with the help of commercial vacuums and carpet cleaners, which gave the whole store the faint scent of cleaning products. The carpets smelled overall well-loved, which helped add to the sense of comfort in these stores.

Stale buttery popcorn

Popcorn in box | pkproject / Shutterstock

Many video stores in the ‘90s served up heavily buttered yellow popcorn alongside the movie selections. This snack was often kept in heated containers and gave off strong notes of sugar and artificial flavor that wafted throughout the store. This undoubtedly added to the excitement of going to pick out your next flick.

Printed paper

Local video stores also sometimes printed photos or sold magazines, posters, and other print materials, which helped give stores a fresh, inky scent. Lots of ‘90s video stores also offered the opportunity to get your film photos printed, which meant you could pair your camera drop-off with your movie pickup. Then on your return trip, you’d get to see how your photos turned out…for better or for worse!

Glade Aqua Waves air freshener

This one is a bit more tenuous, but at least according to many nostalgic accounts online, this air freshener may have been used in many U.S. Blockbuster stores throughout the ‘90s. The scent has notes of sparkling mandarin, ocean air, sea salt, and island flowers, and would have added another layer of vaguely exotic excitement to the Blockbuster experience back in the day. While Blockbuster never endorsed the scent, many people on social media have claimed it smells just like Blockbusters they remember from childhood.

While video stores might be few and far between today, you can buy a perfume and a candle that smell like a ‘90s video store if you’re really feeling desperate—or just pop a batch of popcorn, heat some plastic, vacuum your carpet a bit, queue up a ‘90s movie, and dream.

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