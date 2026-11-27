Millennials spent years being judged by Gen Z for everything from their taste in music to their love of mustache tattoos. Yet in more recent years, a reversal of that trend has emerged, with more and more members of Gen Z sharing nostalgia for an era defined by so-called “millennial optimism.”

Instead of being labeled “cringe,” the era of “stomp clap hey” music and doggos has begun to be portrayed as something of a golden age of limitless possibility, at least on certain parts of social media. While millennial optimism may or may not have been as much of a real thing as some Gen Z social media users like to think, there were definitely some upsides to older millennials’ lives that members of newer generations are much less likely to experience.

Being a teenager without a cell phone

Man picking up telephone at table indoors | africaimages / Envato

Millennials (and some older members of Gen Z) were the very last generation to spend their childhoods in a largely cell phone-free world. Most members of Gen Z received a cell phone well before turning 18, and many spent their formative teen years glued to their phone screens. The majority aren’t happy about this, though; 60% of British 16- to 24-year-olds said they felt social media was more harmful than beneficial, and 78% said they felt stronger regulations were needed to defend young people against social media harms, according to the New Britain Project.

Infinite scroll debuted in 2006, the year that the oldest members of Gen Z turned around 10, meaning that many members of Gen Z were exposed to addictive digital technology while in extremely vulnerable developmental stages. Many younger members of Gen Z never got to experience being a kid without technology, whereas most millennials were able to come of age playing outside and living in the present moment.

Uploading photos taken on handheld cameras to Facebook

silver film camera on pink background top view, | ganusik13 / Envato

The oldest millennials were the last generation to enjoy their teenage years without social media, but even when the first social media sites did start to pop up, the experience looked a little different than it does today. Sites like MySpace lacked the addictive, overstimulating qualities of modern-day Instagram and TikTok, and early Facebook was also a very different experience from the AI and ad-filled circus it is today. Millennials and elder Gen Z members had the opportunity to experience Facebook when it mostly consisted of folders containing pictures of fun nights out, often with labels like “senior year!” These photos were often taken with real cameras, meaning they couldn’t be immediately uploaded to the internet. This allowed for at least a bit of time to reflect on what you were posting. Overall, millennials didn’t have to deal with nearly as much concern about their actions being immediately posted or live-streamed to the internet for all the world to see, forever.

Sharing one family computer

Two children engaged with old computer setup in dimly lit room surrounded by bookshelves and gadgets. One child wearing glasses, both focused on the screen | Pressmaster / Envato

Most millennials and older members of Gen Z didn’t have personal computers as kids, and many of their families only had one large desktop computer to be shared among everyone. These dinosaurs were fun novelties that were often used for video games or testing out Google, and they didn’t allow kids the unlimited access to the dredges of the internet that they have today.

Portable CD players and cassette tapes

Close up of young adult woman inserting compact disc into portable CD player, using retro audio device at home. Suitable for nostalgia marketing, music media, vintage tech concepts | Pressmaster / Envato

The majority of Gen Z grew up with access to streaming services, but millennials and zillennials will remember the joys of cassette tapes, VCRs, and portable CD players well. Sure, streaming allows for endless options, but there was something thrilling about buying a physical copy of an album, holding it in your hands, and listening to it over and over again.

Affordable tickets to major concerts

Ozzy Archive - Ozzy Osbourne ticket 1995 | Bill Tompkins/GettyImages

Concerts (along with pretty much everything else) have skyrocketed in price in recent years. When older millennials were teens, concerts by major artists could often cost between $20 and $75—still affordable relative to today even when adjusted for inflation, as present-day tickets for those same shows can easily cost in the hundreds or thousands. These prices would’ve been mind-blowing to millennials (and previous generations) in their younger years.

Going to the video store

Blockbuster Video Store In Wimbledon 1990 | Mirrorpix/GettyImages

It was a rite of passage for many generations before Gen Z: heading to the video store, perhaps the local Blockbuster to pick out entertainment for the weekend. Long before Netflix and the endless array of streaming services that followed it, millennials had to venture out of the house to acquire new films. Sure, it took longer, but there was something irreplaceably memorable about the whole process.

Entering the workforce without AI

HR manager reading CV of applicant, checking valid work experience and education | DragonImages / Envato

Millennials entered the workforce between the late 1990s and mid-2010s, a period that saw many ups and downs. Some millennials were able to ride the wave of the dot-com era in the early 2000s and the blogging boom in the 2010s, while others found themselves battered by the Great Recession in 2007-2009 and other misfortunes. Certainly, millennials didn’t unequivocally enter a thriving and stable workforce—but they did enter a workforce during a time when there was no AI and no huge, disconcerting questions about how it might impact the job market and the world on the whole.

Growing up in a world with fewer existential questions

Group of happy young friends having party on rooftop | nd3000 / Envato

Millennials certainly did not have it easy, and like any generation, some faced fewer challenges than others. But overall, Gen Z has dealt with more existential questions than the generation prior to them. From the reality of climate change to rising gun violence and the unknown risks to mental health posed by social media, Gen Z has overall faced more existential challenges than millennials, which is perhaps at the root of why “millennial optimism” can seem both so cringe-worthy and so enviable to a generation raised on Internet-bred nihilism.

Still, millennials are facing the same questions as their Gen Z counterparts; they’re just doing it at a slightly older age. Ultimately, like it or not, we’re all in it together.