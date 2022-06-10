For Sale: Hundreds of Props and Costumes From Your Favorite ‘80s Movies, From 'The Terminator' to 'Top Gun'
If you wish your house looked more like the inside of a Planet Hollywood, here's your chance to make your dream come true. The Propstore in Los Angeles is hosting its largest-ever entertainment memorabilia auction this month, featuring hundreds of props from Top Gun (1986), The Terminator (1984), and other classic movies.
Many items hitting the auction block later in June made their on-screen debut in the 1980s. The M-65 field jacket Arnold Schwarzenegger's character sports in The Terminator (1984) is expected to sell for $20,000 to $30,000. Just in time for Top Gun: Maverick (2022), the Propstore is offering the model of Hollywood and Wolfman's F-14A Tomcat Pyrotechnic from the original movie to the highest bidder. That prop is valued at $30,000 to $50,000.
Other hot-ticket items include the smoking ghost trap from Ghostbusters II (1989), which is expected to fetch bids of $50,000 to $70,000, and Griff Tannen's Hoverboard from Back to the Future Part II (1989), which is projected to sell for $60,000 to $80,000.
Those are the priciest pieces in the catalogue, but movie lovers with a smaller budget still have plenty of gems to choose from. A rubber snake from the Well of Souls scene in Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) is listed at a starting price of $250.
The live auction will take place from Tuesday, June 21 through Friday, June 24. Collectors can place their bids by phone, online, or in person at the Propstore in Valencia, California. Anyone can register for the auction and place their proxy bids online now.