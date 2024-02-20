Mental Floss

5-Letter Words Ending in ‘O’ to Help You Improve Your Wordle Skills

You people who always use AUDIO as your first guess already had your day of glory.

HELLO.
If you’re searching for a list of five-letter words that start or end with a certain letter, you might be in the middle of a crossword puzzle or a Scrabble match. But chances are much higher that you’re playing Wordle, and you’re simply too stumped to come up with the solution before your six guesses run out.

To save you from a sure loss on a day when the answer ends with the letter O, here are dozens of common words that it could be. Below that list are all the words ending in O that you should definitely avoid—because they’ve already been the Wordle solution in the past.

5-Letter Words Ending in O That Have Never Been Wordle Solutions

ALAMO

AMINO

BANCO

BANJO

BINGO

BONGO

BRAVO

CAMEO

CELLO

CHEMO

CHINO

CISCO

COMBO

COSMO

CURIO

DILDO

DINGO

DUNNO

FACTO

FOLIO

GUMBO

GUSTO

HIPPO

HYDRO

INTRO

JUMBO

JUNTO

KIDDO

LASSO

LIMBO

LINGO

LOTTO

MACHO

MACRO

MAMBO

MANGO

NACHO

NEURO

NITRO

OUTGO

PALEO

PATIO

PESTO

POLIO

PORNO

PROMO

RONDO

SALVO

TABOO

TANGO

TURBO

VERSO

VIDEO

VITRO

YAHOO

5-Letter Words Ending in O That Have Already Been Wordle Solutions

AUDIO

CACAO

CARGO

COCOA

CONDO

CREDO

DISCO

DITTO

FORGO

GECKO

GUANO

HELLO

IGLOO

KAZOO

METRO

MICRO

MOTTO

OUTDO

PHOTO

PIANO

PINTO

PRIMO

RADIO

RATIO

RETRO

RHINO

RODEO

TEMPO

TORSO

