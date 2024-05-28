All 27 Pixar Movies Ranked From Best to Worst, According to Rotten Tomatoes
Since releasing its first feature film, Toy Story, in 1995, Pixar has changed the animation landscape and generated many classics while doing it. A lot of people have strong feelings about what the best Pixar film is—opinions that are sometimes based on (or at least influenced by) whichever one you (or a beloved child in your life) watched on a loop at a formative age. Former Cars kids, we see you.
That’s not to suggest nostalgia is a necessary element in the choosing of a favorite Pixar movie: Countless Coco enthusiasts, for example, were well into adulthood when the film came out in 2017.
In short, being objective about the merits of Pixar movies, which are famous for turning even the most stoic movie viewer into a weepy mess (looking at you, Up opening sequence), is not an easy task. And Rotten Tomatoes is not a perfect platform for objectivity in judging the merits of any movie—but because it’s always fun to see how your own opinions stack up against the Tomatometer, below are all 27 Pixar movies, ranked in order from highest to lowest critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. When it comes to ties, the movie with the most critics’ reviews is listed first.
Over the course of the pandemic era, in the wake of soft box office performances (e.g. 2022’s Lightyear) and straight-to-streaming releases that failed to make much of a splash (e.g. 2021’s Luca), people have started to wonder whether Pixar has lost its edge. Parent company Disney even recently announced plans to lay off a staggering 14 percent of all Pixar employees (which works out to roughly 175 people) in order to reprioritize quality over quantity.
But even if these newer Pixar films haven’t lodged themselves into the pop culture consciousness in the same way that, say, Ratatouille did, the Tomatometer rankings reveal that critics still broadly think they’re solid: Luca scored a 91 percent; Turning Red (2022) is at 95 percent; and even Lightyear is Certified Fresh with 74 percent. In fact, there’s only one Pixar movie that isn’t Certified Fresh: Cars 2, released way back in 2011.
Read on to find out where your favorites ranked, and check out Rotten Tomatoes’ full breakdown here.
- Toy Story 2 (1999) // 100 percent
- Toy Story (1995) // 100 percent
- Finding Nemo (2003) // 99 percent
- Inside Out (2015) // 98 percent
- Toy Story 3 (2010) // 98 percent
- Up (2009) // 98 percent
- Toy Story 4 (2019) // 97 percent
- Coco (2017) // 97 percent
- The Incredibles (2004) // 97 percent
- Ratatouille (2007) // 96 percent
- Monsters, Inc. (2001) // 96 percent
- Soul (2020) // 95 percent
- Turning Red (2022) // 95 percent
- WALL-E (2008) // 95 percent
- Finding Dory (2016) // 94 percent
- Incredibles 2 (2018) // 93 percent
- A Bug's Life (1998) // 92 percent
- Luca (2021) // 91 percent
- Onward (2020) // 88 percent
- Monsters University (2013) // 80 percent
- Brave (2012) // 79 percent
- The Good Dinosaur (2015) // 75 percent
- Cars (2006) // 75 percent
- Elemental (2023) // 73 percent
- Lightyear (2022) // 74 percent
- Cars 3 (2017) // 69 percent
- Cars 2 (2011) // 39 percent