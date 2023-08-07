Make Your Year Smarter With Mental Floss’s Amazing Facts 2024 Calendar
Mental Floss’s Amazing Facts calendar is now available for 2024. With its tearable pages chock full of random and fascinating trivia, it's guaranteed to make your desk more interesting.
Mental Floss strives to be your go-to source for random and fascinating facts. We even have a fancy fact generator designed to churn out a steady stream of them. For days when you don’t feel like going online, our 2024 Amazing Facts calendar can provide the daily serving of trivia your brain craves.
This day-to-day calendar from Andrews McMeel Publishing and Mental Floss is packed with more than 300 facts to make your year more interesting. If you’ve ever wondered what to call the unreachable spot between your shoulder blades (acnestis), or where the term mullet comes from (it was originally part of an insult from the 19th century), this may be the calendar for you.
It measures 4.5-by-4.5 inches and is built with an easel backer, making it a perfect fit for any desk. In addition to the fun facts, pages list the day and date plus any major world holidays and observations. When you tear a sheet away, you can use the blank back side to jot notes and grocery lists.
If you need more fascinating tidbits of knowledge in your life or know someone who does, you can pre-order the 2024 calendar online today. You can find more details at Andrews McMeel’s website.