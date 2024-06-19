10 Banned Books Written by LGBTQ+ Authors You Don’t Want to Miss
The freedom to read is essential to our democracy, but that hasn’t stopped folks from trying to ban books; yes, in 2024—and long before that. The American Library Association (ALA) has tracked an increase in censorship attempts at public libraries and schools in recent years, with some groups demanding that certain titles be removed from circulation and curriculums across the nation.
Chances are, if a book contains any LGBTQ+ content, it’s been banned somewhere. According to ALA data, “titles representing the voices and lived experiences of LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC individuals made up 47 [percent] of those targeted in censorship attempts.” And, no surprise, research shows that these bans can be harmful to the communities most affected by them.
Luckily, plenty of efforts are underway to help readers of all ages engage with literature and material that opens their minds and makes them feel seen. Several libraries offer complimentary digital library cards to readers ages 13 to 21, regardless of residency, as part of the Books Unbanned Project. The Queer Liberation Library also provides online access to countless e-books.
With efforts to bury these books sadly underway, here are a few titles by LGBTQ+ authors that are banned in some places but worth adding to your reading list.
- All Boys Aren't Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto by George M. Johnson
- Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe
- Go Tell It on the Mountain by James Baldwin
- Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo
- The Lesbiana's Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes
- Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic by Alison Bechdel
- Hijab Butch Blues by Lamya H
- Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out by Susan Kuklin
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky
- Sacrificio by Ernesto Mestre-Reed
All Boys Aren't Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto by George M. Johnson
One of the most banned books of 2023, this 2020 essay collection by activist George M. Johnson recounts the beauty and the challenges of their upbringing, with a focus on what it’s like to come of age as a queer Black child in America.
Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe
Another oft-challenged title, this 2020 award-winning graphic memoir is an autobiography of author Kobabe’s adolescence and coming out. The nonbinary illustrator shares their lived experience with nuance and humor through teen crushes and difficult family dialogue.
Go Tell It on the Mountain by James Baldwin
James Baldwin is one of America’s prominent literary icons from the 20th century, but that doesn’t halt institutions from banning the Black, gay author’s works. His first novel, published in 1953, tells the story of a stepson of a Pentecostal Minister on one specific Saturday in Harlem in 1935.
Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo
Lo won the National Book Award for this novel in 2021, but that isn’t stopping the bigots from banning this YA page-turner for all ages. The story takes place in 1950s America, focusing on two young women who fall in love after passing each other under the neon sign of a lesbian bar, the Telegraph Club.
The Lesbiana's Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes
Pretty much anything melding sexuality and religion is going to be controversial, but that didn’t stop author Sonora Reyes, who has been outspoken on the effects of book banning for their readers. The novel follows Yami, one of the few Mexican students at a wealthy Catholic school, and how she navigates her identity, queerness, and just being a teen.
Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic by Alison Bechdel
As an iconic component of the lesbian canon, this autobiographical graphic memoir by Dykes to Watch Out For cartoonist Alison Bechdel (of Bechdel test fame) is a quick and fascinating read. The comic strips detail her upbringing with a dysfunctional family at, where else, a funeral home. In 2013, the story was adapted into a musical, running on Broadway for several successful years.
Hijab Butch Blues by Lamya H
This powerful memoir by Lamya H about growing up as a devout Muslim abroad and discovering her sexuality after moving to the United States was written anonymously for safety purposes. Despite winning multiple awards for the controversial book, the author has yet to be identified publicly, including at any book events or talks. It’s all the more reason to hear Lamya’s voice in the pages of the contentious book.
Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out by Susan Kuklin
What could possibly be more dangerous than teens hearing from their peers? This now 10-year-old work of nonfiction, in which the author and photographer profile trans and nonbinary youth sharing their lived experiences, is often on the banned books list.
The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky
This 1999 classic about a teenage misfit used to appear on many curricula, but now, despite its relatively tame queer content and overall positive messaging, it’s one of the most banned books in America. It’s not hard to find a used copy: The bestseller about protagonist Charlie’s coming of age has sold millions of copies over the years and was adapted into a film in 2012.
Sacrificio by Ernesto Mestre-Reed
Set in Cuba circa 1998, this literary novel follows an Afro-Cuban orphan as he joins a counterrevolutionary activist group, grapples with the AIDS crisis, and tries to survive on the margins of society.
