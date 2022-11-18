Decked Out: The 14 Best Gifts For Skateboarders
Whether your favorite skateboarder has been doing double heelflips as long as the Z-Boys of Dogtown or is a beginner trying to master blunt stalls and backside tail stalls, they—like most of the estimated 85 million active participants in the sport worldwide—are probably a little tricky to shop for. Don’t worry, though: This gift guide is here to help. Between cool retro helmets and apparel, practice ramps and rails, and even a couple items to help with muscle recovery should they fail to stick the landing, here are 14 of the best gifts for skateboarders that they would be stoked to unwrap.
1. Parking Block Skateboard Display Storage Stand; $26
This compact portable storage stand is designed to hold a skateboard, and is as much for you as it is for your intended skater, if they happen to live under your roof. They get a place to safely and securely stash their deck when it’s not in use (courtesy of rubber grip strips on both sides), whereas you get a storage solution that doesn’t require drilling into the wall. This stand won’t leave scuffs or dings, unlike wall-mounted displays, and has a handy built-in compartment where you can keep small tools, hardware, trainers, extra wheels, or wax. This can also store longboards and penny boards horizontally on a flat surface. Sure beats keeping the board on the floor where it can become a trip hazard.
2. Skateboard Backpack With Padded 17.3-Inch Laptop Pocket; From $35
This waterproof and polyester beast of backpack has room for everything a sidewalk surfer might need throughout the school or work day, including his board, which attaches vertically to the front with adjustable straps. It also features a hidden mesh net to carry sports balls like a basketball or football (or even a helmet), and has an external USB with a built-in charging cable. The ergonomic design’s S-shaped shoulder straps, adjustable waist belt, and a sternum buckle strap ease the wearer’s burden when it comes to everyday use. This item also has multiple pockets—including padded iPad and laptop pockets, two side zipper pockets, and a hidden top pocket, as well as four pen slots, a bottom pocket, and a back pocket (best for securing valuables).
3. Santa Cruz Complete “Screaming Hand” Cruzer Skateboard; $218
Used by current standouts including Jake Wooten, Maurio McCoy, and Fabiana Delfino, Santa Cruz is an OG board brand that’s still kicking (and just as rad as it was back in the peak days of Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, and Steve Alba). This street board features the brand’s signature Screaming Hand design, which was created by Jim Phillips in 1985. It also has 60-millimeter, 78-A Scale (a) wheels that help give it good performance and nostalgic vibes, even though this board was released in 2021.
4. Theragun Mini Handheld Percussive Massage Gun; $179
Should your favorite boarder take a spill or wake up a little sore after a particularly gnarly sesh, give them the gift of recovery with this deep-tissue, percussive massage gun. The fourth-generation handheld model is so compact that they could even take it with them in the aforementioned backpack (especially because it comes with its own carrying case). This unit also offers three speeds, so they can get some much-needed relief, and the battery lasts roughly 150 minutes and can be recharged at any wall outlet.
5. Sunbeam Cordless Heating Pad; $64
Another brilliant recovery tool for OG skateboarders who did one ollie too many is Sunbeam’s cordless heating pad. Cheaper than the Theragun by a long shot, it could help relax muscles, ease stiffness, and relieve joint pain. Using it flat will help with back discomfort, while attaching the straps will target more precise areas like shoulders, elbows, and knees. It offers three settings, and is powered by a rechargeable, lithium-ion battery that can last for up to four hours off a single charge on the lowest setting; it can also be plugged into a wall outlet when your giftee is back at home for the night.
6. The Vallely Vegan Pro-Model Skate Sneakers By Cariuma; $89
As brands go, Cariuma is a social media staple, and this eco-friendly shoe company partnered with pro skater (and Black Flag front man) Mike Vallely to design the ultimate durable-yet-cool pair of kicks. His namesake low-top sneakers are ethically made using 100 percent vegan materials, including the company’s proprietary high-performance vegan suede, recycled mesh lining, cork, and recycled plastics. Cariuma employed a large team of pros to test the triple-stitched upper, sticky-grip outsoles, and reinforced flick points against the roughest of tricks. It comes in both men’s and women’s sizes, as well as 10 colorways, including a supple camel and a patriotic red, white, and blue.
7. Thrasher Magazine Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt; $70
Thrasher magazine is a skater’s bible and this 100 percent cotton pullover-style hoodie featuring its logo front and center will become the recipient’s uniform. It comes in black, navy, and light gray and sizes small to XL; it also has a drawstring neck, one large pocket, and an overall vintage vibe.
8. Thrasher Skate and Destroy Beanie; $24
This stretchy knit beanie is another officially licensed throwback product from the Thrasher team, and is designed to keep the noggin warm during winter rides. When cuffed, the “Skate and Destroy” tag is exposed. If worn slouchy, the magazine’s name and Skategoat insignia appear on the other side of the tag. It comes in black, gray, and maroon, and one size fits most teens and adults.
9. Gonex Protective Skate Pads Set; $29
Got a newbie on your list? Buy them a present (and yourself some peace of mind) with this set of protective pads. Available in sizes small through large, the set includes one pair of knee pads and a pair of elbow pads, as well as a pair of wrist guards, which are made of high-density oxford cloth, foam, and a soft sponge ensconced in velvet to cushion against tough impacts. The adjustable nylon Velcro closures on twill straps offer a secure fit.
10. Thousand Multi-Sport Safety Helmet; From $69
Even the most experienced skaters wipe out fairly regularly, so a helmet can literally be a lifesaver. But don’t settle for a dorky brain bucket. Instead, splurge on this stylish, unisex helmet from Thousand that is lightweight, has an adjustable dial system for perfect fit, and comes in 12 hip hues with Le Creuset-like names like Speedway Crème (for Speed Racer vibes) and Willowbrook Mint, plus several on-trend metallics like Stay Gold and rose gold. It is safety-certified for skating, rollerskating, and cycling. Another cool element unique to Thousand is the patent-pending PopLock, which allows riders to lock it to their bikes so they don’t have to carry it around all day. It is backed with an anti-theft and accident replacement guarantee, which certainly makes the added cost a little easier to swallow.
11. Graw 7.9-Inch Wooden Launch Jump Ramp; $124
Skip the skate park and instead help your giftee practice stuntin’ on this wooden jump launch from Graw in your own backyard, garage, or driveway. This small-but-mighty beechwood J Series ramp has a height of 7.9 inches and can be used with skateboards, BMX bikes, inline skates, or even remote-control car models. Overall, you want to choose wood over plastic ramps because the material is more elastic and offers more flexibility for higher jumps. No assembly is needed and rubber pads add stability. Graw also makes a 5.9-inch version ($119) and a curved 14-inch plywood model ($240).
12. Rad Rail 5-Foot Skateboard Bar Rail; $80
Another way to bring the skate park to them is to grab one of these 5-foot-long rails made of flat, powder-coated steel. The square design makes it sturdy, while the rubber-padded feet keep the bar securely in place as a skater grinds across one of three height settings (7.5, 8.5, or 10 inches).
13. Vintage Skateboard Patent Prints, 4 (8x10) Unframed Photos; $18
Help to trick out the skateboarder’s bedroom with a set of four 8-inch by 10-inch prints of vintage skateboard and ramp patents. Printed on Fuji crystal archive paper, the posters were made in the USA by Stars by Nature, and are perfect for someone who appreciates the sport and the engineering behind skateboarding equipment. The wall art is unframed, so consider rounding out the gift with a set of four frames from Picrit ($22). They come in 16 varieties, including black, yellow, and green wood grain, and are made out of medium-density fiberboard and high-definition glass.
14. Board Blazers Rechargeable LED Skateboard Lights; $23
Winter is upon us, and that means there are less daylight hours by the week. Increase a skater’s visibility during dawn patrol or night rides with this easy-to-install LED light, which is USB-rechargeable and can be attached to either the tail or front set of the trucks on almost any skateboard. Once one is mounted, the angle can be adjusted. The lights offer five different modes (so they can emit solid red and blue, mixed hues, or flash as one single color) and 150 lumens of brightness. Each order contains one light and one charging cable, so if you want the rider to be seen coming and going, you may want to order two units.
