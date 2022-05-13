Go Fetch: 10 Outdoor Dog Toys Your Pet Will Love All Summer Long
Have you been waiting all winter long to get outdoors, feel the sun on your face, and ramble in nature? Someone else, a.k.a. your four-legged bestie, has been yearning to get outside and play, too.
For dogs, running around in a yard or park is good for more than just exercise. "With all the sights, sounds, and especially smells, playing outside provides a large amount of mental stimulation as well," Dr. Katy Nelson, senior veterinarian at Chewy, tells Mental Floss. "It also allows a certain amount of freedom for the pet, as long as it’s in a safe environment."
According to Dr. Nelson, how much of a workout your pooch needs will vary based on their age, size, breed, fitness level, and medical conditions. When it comes to choosing a place on land to play with your furry companion, Dr. Nelson says that a fenced-in area is always best. If that’s not an option, choosing an open space away from major roads or other distractions is ideal.
But most of all, it's important to give them plenty of fun things to toss around and chew on while they're playing. “There are lots of great outdoor toys,” says JoAnn Goldsmith, owner of Paws Pet Boutique in Amesbury, Massachusetts. She encourages dog parents to look for high-quality items that are durable and eco-friendly.
Below are 10 entertaining toys for your dog to enjoy outdoors. Fetch these and have a ball!
1. Frisco Ball Launcher; $7
Tossing a toy around is a great way to get your dog to run and expend energy. Frisco’s ball launcher set offers hours of activity for your pet while keeping your arms from getting tired in the process. It features a long, curved handle and is terrific for energetic pups that dream of playing fetch 24/7. Grant their wishes and save yourself from dealing with drool-drenched balls.
2. West Paw Seaflex Drifty Dog Toy; From $13
Goldsmith is a big fan of West Paws, a brand that's partnered with Oceanworks to create toys from recycled, ocean-bound plastic materials. “Who doesn’t love to support companies that are helping the environment?” asked Goldsmith. Your pup will delight in this drifty stick that's fun to fetch and chew, and perfect for poolside, backyard, or park play.
3. Chuckit! Flying Squirrel Spinning Dog Toy; $13
According to experts, your pet's size should be a factor when you're choosing toys. "If a toy is too large, [small dogs] won’t be able to play appropriately," Dr. Nelson says. Size matters for large breeds too, as "smaller toys can be easily swallowed." Dr. Nelson recommends Chuckit! brand toys like this one, especially for swimming and fetching, because these durable toys are large enough that they can’t be swallowed. This flying squirrel spinning toy is rugged but lightweight, making it an ideal choice for retrieving.
4. Frisco Outdoor Dog Swimming Pool; From $23
Pools are one of the best ways to keep canines cool while exercising during the warmer months of the year. A pop-up pool like this one is a refreshing option if you don’t live near a beach or lake (or have your own pool). Set up is simple: Just unfold, fill with water, and let the splashing begin. While a pool like this is fine for dogs to romp around in as is, for those that are new to swimming in general, Dr. Nelson recommends putting them in lifejackets (particularly if you plan on heading to the beach or any large body of water), as they help pets stay safe while they get more comfortable paddling around.
5. Outward Hound Floatiez Octopus Squeaky Plush Dog Toy; $10
Looking for water-friendly accessories for your puppy to dive into the summer with? Consider softer toys for developing teeth and stimulating ones that make lots of noise to keep them interested. Your puppy will adore the Outward Hound Floatiez Octopus, which is buoyed by a built-in tennis ball and has plenty of arms to nibble whether they're splashing around in the pool or running around on land.
6. Nerf Rubber Tire Atomic Flyer; From $8
Think of the Instagram shots you’ll capture as your dog chases (and hopefully catches) this bright blue flyer from Nerf. Whether you teach your dog the art of frisbee or elevate their tricks with the flyer, you both will have a blast tossing this lightweight and durable disc.
7. Frisco Colorful Ball Knot Rope Dog Toy; From $7
In addition to thinking about your dog's size when choosing a toy, Dr. Nelson says it's also important to consider any physical limitations they might have. “For example, for small dogs with luxating patellas, fetch games may not be the best choice, but tug-of-war or swimming might be great.” This bright rope toy is good for tinier breeds and can be used to play tug-of-war. It has a thick, chunky knot in the middle with six individual ropes attached to it, so they'll be able to gnaw away at it safely.
8. Hartz Dura Play Boomerang Bacon-Scented Squeaky Dog Toy; $6
This boomerang toy is great for canines of all ages. Along with its durable and soft natural latex texture, it gives off a faint bacon scent that some dogs might find irresistible. It also has ridges to massage gums as well as an internal squeaker, and it even floats when tossed in the pool.
9. KIPRITII Puppy Toys, Pack of 18; From $27
Can’t decide what to get for your new puppy for outdoor play? This 18-pack will keep them busy while they roam around, whether they're being trained, burning off energy, or relaxing under some shade. The power pack includes rope toys, rubber balls, and lots of chew toys.
10. Chuckit! Kick Fetch Ball Dog Toy, From $14
For older pooches, soft toys are ideal because they're gentler on aging teeth and less likely to cause damage or irritate existing dental issues. Consider grabbing one like this ball from Chuckit! that will keep them stimulated mentally, too. It's simple to pick up and will be easy on your senior dog's mouth. The ball also comes in smaller sizes, and it's easy to spot, thanks to its bright colors.
