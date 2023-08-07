Southpaw Approved: 9 of the Best Gadgets for Lefties
These southpaw-friendly products can help make everyday tasks easier for left-handers.
By Nicole Pyles
What do David Bowie, James Baldwin, Napoleon Bonaparte, Steve Jobs, and Michelangelo all have in common? They were all left-handed.
Lefties account for about 10 percent of the world’s population, and while this trait is rare, being born a southpaw does have some distinct advantages. It’s long been associated with greater creativity and intelligence, and while it’s tough to say definitively if that’s really true, just living in a predominately right-handed world has certainly made the left-handed folks among us very adaptable, which could benefit the brain.
Using products designed with righties in mind can be stressful, however. That’s why we compiled this list of great items for left-handers who want to make their lives a bit easier. From scissors to can openers, these practical must-haves are perfect for cutting, crafting, cooking, and more.
1. STABILO Easy Start Original Left-Handed Pen; From $14
Are you tired of messy handwriting and ink-smudged paper? Lefties who love to write will definitely appreciate these pens from STABILO. Each one is specifically designed so you can grasp it comfortably, meaning it’s less likely to cause hand fatigue.
Due to the pen’s unique design, you’re also less likely to deal with ink smears, and you can easily replace the ink, so you won’t have to toss the pen away when it dries out. You can choose from child-friendly and adult versions, plus pick from shades like light pink, lime green, and more. There’s even a place to write your name, so all those right-handers nearby will know to stay away from your most prized writing utensil.
2. BrüMate Toddy Insulated Coffee Mug; From $25
You may not think of a coffee mug as being designed for a right-handed person—however, most of them actually are. That’s why an ambidextrous mug like this popular one from BrüMate could be a great investment. You simply turn the lid, twisting it clockwise to meet your lefty (or righty) needs, and presto, you’re in business. Along with being leak-proof, it can also keep your favorite warm beverage hot or cold for hours, and comes in an array of fun colors.
3. Roaring Spring Lefty Wirebound Spiral Notebooks, Pack of 3; $27
Every left-hander knows the difficulty of having a spiral notebook with the binding on the left side. It makes writing a challenge, as you have the rings digging into your hand. These notebooks from Roaring Spring are a game-changer, though. The rings are on the right side, so you easily bypass the binding altogether. The three-pack comes in three colors—black, red, and blue—and each notebook is 100 pages, and you can opt for either wide-ruled or college-bound versions.
4. Fiskars Left-Handed Scissors; $9
While most lefties put up with it, your typical pair of scissors is designed with right-handed folks in mind. Still, they can be a real hassle for southpaws to use, which is why these popular scissors for lefties are such an essential grab.
Built to cut through a variety of materials—including denim and even multiple layers of fabric—these could make a great gift for left-handers who love to do craft projects. Another benefit? Each pair is ergonomically designed with comfort in mind, so you could have an easier time handling them.
5. Left-Handed Manual Can Opener; $22
Scissors aren’t the only everyday gadget that can pose problems for left-handers. Can openers can be just as annoying, and for similar reasons. Fortunately, this one from Lefty’s The Left Hand Store was made to fit exactly on the left side of the can, so you can grip it with your right hand and turn it with your dominant one.
If you’re a lefty who has been using a right-handed can opener for most of your life, the transition to one designed just for you may feel a bit strange. However, it won’t be long before you discover just how much better they are to use.
6. Fastcap ProCarpenter Lefty/Righty Standard Measuring Tape; From $8
Need to hang something up? Your classic tape measure might do the trick, but for lefties, it can lead to a lot of frustration because you’ll end up seeing the numbers upside down. This FastCap one for left-handers is a great alternative. Its compact design makes it easy to toss in a tool box or wear via the attached belt clip, and there’s even a built-in sharpener and erasable notepad on the casing, so you can jot down measurements on the tool itself.
7. Lefty’s Left-Handed 2-Cup Glass Measuring Cup; $22
Unless you’re a lefty who is comfortable with the metric system—and if you’re in the United States, there’s a good chance that you’re not—then you’ve probably been struggling with glass measuring cups for many years.
This left-handed glass measuring cup can change all that: More than a mere novelty item, this must-have is designed for you to see the measurements while you’re holding it with your left hand.
8. Logitech Lift Vertical Left-Handed Ergonomic Mouse; $64
Using a standard mouse doesn’t always come easy for lefties. Instead of forcing it, you can just get this specially designed Logitech wireless mouse. It features a curved design and comfortably conforms to both small- and medium-sized hands. The raised style of the mouse will also help keep your wrist elevated, which might reduce strain and, as a result, even improve your productivity.
9. A4tech Ergonomic Left Handed Keyboard for Business; $33
Want to use the numeric keypad on a keyboard? If you’re a southpaw, you’ll have to use your right hand on most keyboards. Not the case with the A4tech’s ergonomic left-handed keyboard, though. It has the keypad on the left side, so you can quickly type out your equations. It has eight top-row function buttons that make navigating a smooth experience, too, and it’s compatible with Windows XP, 7, 8, and 10, plus Mac OS X.
