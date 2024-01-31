10 of the Best Stanley Cup Dupes You Can Buy Online
The Stanley cup has taken social media (and Target stores) by storm, but these popular alternatives are just as good.
By Nicole Pyles
It’s hard to imagine standing in line overnight or fighting a Target crowd for a $50 water bottle. However, that’s exactly what has been happening lately with the Stanley cup.
Made of 90 percent recyclable stainless steel with double-walled insulation, the Stanley Quencher H2.0 has taken social media by storm in recent months. But these TikTok-famous tumblers (fondly referred to as “Quenchers” by Gen Z) are more than just a fad, as they’re designed to keep drinks fully iced for up to two days at a time. These mugs also fit perfectly in most car cupholders, feature easy-to-hold handles, and come in a variety of dishwasher-safe colors. One woman even recently revealed that her Stanley cup was durable enough to withstand a car fire.
Demand for these tumblers is at a fever pitch. The only catch? They’re so popular right now that they keep selling out online and in stores. Folks have even been busted lately trying to steal them, and if you head over to eBay, you’ll see that the resale value has exploded as well, with single cups (like this limited-edition Target exclusive) now selling for hundreds of dollars on the site.
If you want to skip the stress of tracking one down yourself, consider some of the best Stanley cup dupes we’ve found below. Some look like copycats (and offer similar features), while others have unique designs that’ll make them stand out, so even if you don’t get an invitation to sit with the cool kids at lunchtime, you can still hydrate in style.
1. Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler with Handle; From $35
A few years back, this brand was a big part of the VSCO girl aesthetic. While you might have outgrown that vibe in the years since, if you want a Stanley cup alternative that looks virtually the same and offers a lot of the same great features, this Hydro Flask tumbler is a must-have.
It’s designed with a similar sweat-proof powder finish and is available in an array of cute pastel shades; there’s also a 40-ounce option that fits most cupholders. Because the container itself is made of stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation, it can keep beverages cold for hours and comes with a press-in lid, which helps prevent leakage in the event of spills. Chances are, barely anyone will notice it isn’t a Stanley cup, unless they squint really hard.
2. IRON °FLASK Water Bottle; From $24
You may not have to worry about room-temperature drinks with this water bottle. According to the brand, the IRON °FLASK can keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for about 12 hours. Unlike the Stanley cup, the IRON °FLASK comes in 34 different hues, so you can find one to match your overall look.
On top of that, this selection comes with three different lids: a straw lid for on-the-go sipping; a flip lid that could be great for outdoor adventures; and a stainless steel screw-on option that helps create a tight seal for better insulation. While their 40- and 64-ounce sizes won’t squeeze into your car’s cup holder, their 14-, 18-, and 22-ounce sizes should do just fine.
3. Oldley Insulated Water Bottle with Straw; From $18
You can ditch the boring solid colors with Oldley’s eye-catching, dual-tone designs. Their blended color combinations include hybrids like yellow-rose red, green-blue, and light pink-blue, among others. These BPA-free bottles come with three lids that you can easily swap out so whether you’re headed to the gym, the grocery store, or the beach, you’re covered. And just like the IRON °FLASK, the double-wall insulation in these stainless steel bottles can help keep your drinks chilled for up to 24 hours, but piping hot for nearly 12 hours at a stretch.
4. S’well Stainless Steel Water Bottle; From $23
As brands go, S’well is as well-known to water bottle enthusiasts as Stanley happens to be. These stainless steel containers are packing triple-layered insulation (take that Stanley!) and can potentially keep your cold beverages cool for up to 36 hours instead of a mere 24. When it comes to tea or coffee, a S’well can likely stay hot for up to 18 hours too, which definitely gives it a pretty big advantage over other Stanley cup alternatives you might be shopping for right now. (The one downside might be the lid, which is just wide enough for ice cubes, but may be a tad narrow if you’re trying to push through a lemon or orange wedge.)
5. Wondery Outdoors National Parks of the USA Bucket List Travel Water Bottle; $58
Want a water bottle that doubles as a bucket list? Say hello to this creative one from Wondery Outdoors. From Alaska’s Glacier Bay to Nevada’s Death Valley and everything in between, your favorite national parks across the U.S. are all featured on this container. You can even mark off the ones you’ve visited using the matching stickers included here.
While this pick is actually more expensive than the Stanley cup, it could be a fun gift idea for nature lovers. Plus, the double-wall insulation means drinks will stay warm for around 12 hours and cold for up to 24 hours. The brand has even partnered with the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA), and 3 percent of every purchase goes to benefit the organization.
6. Owala Stainless Steel Triple-Layer Insulated Travel Tumbler with Spill Resistant Lid; $38
Similar to the Hydro Flask, this Owala travel tumbler looks like a near-perfect Stanley cup dupe at first glance. But once you actually start using it, you may be impressed to discover it’s more than just a mere copycat.
For starters, the Owala is actually triple-layered, so the vacuum-insulated, stainless steel container will keep iced coffee and other drinks cold for upwards of 24 hours. But the real differences come down to the screw-top lid and the two-in-one spout, which offers both a built-in straw (ideal for sipping) and a wide-mouth opening. There’s a rubber stopper that fits snugly over that opening, so if leak-resistance is your biggest concern, this tumbler could be exactly what you’re looking for.
7. Contigo Superior 2.0 Stainless Steel Travel Mug with Handle; $14
If you aren’t interested in a water bottle that’s as much of a behemoth as Stanley’s Quencher, the Contigo Superior 2.0 travel mug could be worth checking out. This 20-ounce bottle is reasonably sized and according to the brand, it’ll keep drinks hot for seven hours and cold for up to 18 hours.
8. Lifefactory BPA-Free Glass Water Bottle with Classic Cap and Protective Silicone Sleeve; From $20
Some beverages just taste better in a glass bottle (we’re looking at you, Coca-Cola). If you prefer metal-free containers, this Stanley Cup alternative fits the bill. For those who worry about dropping and breaking a glass bottle, this one has a curved design and comes with a silicone sleeve, which may make it easier to grip.
Beyond that, the bottle has a wide mouth, so you can comfortably drop in ice cubes, pour in a thick smoothie, or even toss in a citrus fruit (or two). You can also put the bottle, sleeve, and the lid on the top rack of the dishwasher. Although it comes in only 12- or 16-ounce sizes, this makes it more compact and portable for traveling purposes.
9. Nalgene Sustain BPA-Free Water Bottle; From $16
For eco-conscious shoppers, the Nalgene Sustain is a solid investment, as 50 percent of the material used in the bottle comes from plastic waste. The cap stays on firmly, creating a tight seal, while the lid functions as a handle for easy carrying.
This container has milliliters and ounces printed on the side for easy measurement. Better still, it comes in multiple colors and sizes, including 16-, 32-, and 48-ounce varieties. You’ll also find many of the options come in a bundle, giving you two bottles for the price of one.
10. MEITAGIE Motivational Sports Water Bottle; From $9
Drinking water is important, and most of us know that. It’s knowing when to drink your water that can be a challenge. Of course, there are smart tech products (like the HidrateSpark) that use Bluetooth to track water intake and send you daily reminders about when to take a few more sips. But if something like that isn’t in your budget, the MEITAGIE sports water bottle could be worthwhile.
This container uses motivational quotes and timestamps emblazoned on the side to inspire users to hydrate better. With its push-button lid and narrow 32-ounce design, this popular pick is great for on-the-go use, especially if you’re headed to the gym or running errands. And at under $10, it’s one of the most budget-friendly finds in this whole roundup.
