10 TikTok-Famous Products You Can Snag on Amazon for Under $30
Over the last few years, hundreds of products have gone viral on TikTok. Whether you’re shopping for budget-friendly dupes or the real deal, these products are well worth your hard-earned cash, and there are millions of views—and thousands of Amazon ratings—to prove it.
Ahead, you’ll find some of the best TikTok products (and affordable alternatives) across categories like cooking, skincare, cleaning supplies, hair care, and personal grooming, all of which cost $30 or less on Amazon.
1. Stanley Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler; From $25
You’ve likely seen the Stanley Adventure Quencher tumbler come across your TikTok FYP (“For You Page”) at least once over the past few months—in fact, #StanleyCup currently has amassed over 2.3 billion views on the app and #StanleyQuencher has 41.5 million views.
While this reusable water bottle gets expensive (the 40-ounce version retails on Amazon for upwards of $58) and can be hard to find because it sells out so quickly online, you can grab it right now in either the 20-ounce or 30-ounce versions for less than $30. How did it get so popular? Shoppers on Amazon say they enjoy it because of its unique rotating lid, which allows you to drink from the tumbler with or without a straw. This BPA-free pick also has double-wall insulation, and depending on the size, it can keep drinks cold for up to 11 hours, or hot for up to seven.
2. The Pink Stuff: All Purpose Cleaning Paste; $6
With about 663 million views on #ThePinkStuff alone, this all-purpose cleaning paste has blown up on TikTok for its namesake hue and versatility. Moreover, this powerful pink paste eliminates stains, grease, grime, dirt, and debris from, well, anything—including marble, porcelain, wood, and stainless steel. Not only that, but it can help get rid of marks from rust, pens, markers, paint, and more, and many of the more than 164,000 Amazon shoppers who have tried it claim it not only works, but it doesn’t leave behind any cloudy streaks.
3. Basic Concepts Tongue Scrapers, Pack of 2; $10
Tongue-scraping videos have garnered a massive following on TikTok, with millions of views from folks on the app. Curious to try it for yourself? Snag a two-pack of tongue scrapers (like this option from Basic Concepts) for just $10. These stainless steel ones are easy to use and clean, and may help you enjoy even fresher breath. For even more flexibility, you may want to check out these $8 U-shaped scrapers from MasterMedi, too. Either way, these could be great if you’re looking to take your dental hygiene to the next level.
4. Esarora Ice Roller; From $19
Over the last few months, countless TikTokers have posted videos ice-rolling their faces to help reduce inflammation and puffiness. While The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess ice roller pops up a lot on #SkinTok, that gadget retails for $69. If you want a more affordable option that still has rave reviews across TikTok and Amazon, start ice-rolling at home with the Esarora Ice Roller. This neat skincare tool, which has over 20,000 Amazon reviews and counting, clocks in at a cool $19 (pun intended). Select from nine color options and massage away.
5. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask; From $24
Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask is beloved by tens of thousands of TikTokers worldwide and #LaneigeLipMask currently has more than 170 million views on the app. This beauty product is best known for its deeply moisturizing properties thanks to its nourishing formula, which features ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, and murumuru butter.
It also comes in an array of delectable flavors, including vanilla and berry. According to the brand, each blend can deliver long-lasting hydration for up to eight hours, and several Amazon shoppers claim it works best if you apply it before bed.
6. Zkptops Padded Soft Hairband; From $17
Influencers across #SkinTok and #MakeupTok have been using an eye-catching padded headband from Versed for their #GRWM videos for a while now. The limited-edition accessory, which is made from 100 percent terry cloth material, has become an Internet phenomenon in and of itself (#VersedHeadband has over 8.9 million views on TikTok at the moment), but the $35 headband also keeps selling out. However, you can find tons of dupes on Amazon, including this one from Zkptops, which is available in three colorways.
7. CrunchCup XL Portable Cereal Cup; $30
Nobody likes soggy cereal, and that’s especially true if you have little ones around the house. This innovative portable cereal cup is a great alternative to a regular bowl and spoon, as it features a dual-chambered design that helps keep milk and cereal separate until you (or one of the kids) wants to chow down. Made from dishwasher-safe, BPA-free plastic, the #CrunchCup has a huge following on TikTok, with more than 22 million views (and counting) for the hashtag alone.
8. Batoude Heatless Curling Rod Headband; From $10
At this point, folks who frequently check out #HairTok have probably seen, heard, or tried some sort of heatless curl method, some of which are more effective than others. (Fun fact: #heatlesscurls has 4.1 billion views on the app.) Heatless curl headbands and/or ribbons are among the several TikTok-approved methods for achieving beautiful beachy waves, sans any hot tools. This set from Batoude— an Amazon bestseller—starts at just $10. Despite its inexpensive price tag, it includes everything you need to get started on your heatless hair journey: one rod, two scrunchies, and a hair clip to keep everything in place.
9. Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Roller; From $13
Revlon’s oil-absorbing roller first made waves on TikTok well over a year ago, yet it remains incredibly popular to this day. This handy tool, which has 52,000-plus ratings on Amazon, is like blotting paper but in rollerball form. It’s made from real volcanic stone, which is naturally porous and can help trap and absorb oils, plus its compact size is perfect for travel and on-the-go use. Oh, and did we mention it’s also reusable? (Just keep in mind, the more you use it, the more often you should wash it.)
10. Prepd Cheat Sheets, The Original Modular Sheet Pan Dividers, Set of 4; $30
Want to make meal prep less stressful and time-intensive? Try this set of four sheet pan dividers, which are heat-safe up to 450°F and made from nonstick, BPA- and phthalate-free silicone for easy cleanups. With these dividers, you can optimize the space on your favorite sheet pan and cook multiple things simultaneously, plus you won’t have to use foil or parchment paper. In a video that earned more than 191,000 likes, one TikTok user put these dividers to the test and said they help make cooking much simpler.
