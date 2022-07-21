This Top-Rated Soundbar Is "Definitely a Steal," and It's on Sale Right Now
If you’re always turning on your closed-captioning or rewinding every 10 seconds because you missed what that person just said on TV, then it sounds like you might need a home audio upgrade. Luckily, we found a TV soundbar that will surely do the trick. And best of all? It won’t break the bank, either.
Amazon has the Bestisan soundbar on sale for $68 with an on-page coupon. This is a hefty discount: it will save you about $28 off the usual list price. And with a 4.4-star rating from more than 7400 satisfied shoppers, this sleek and slim device will not only beef up your TV’s audio, but it will cost you a fraction of what popular models from leading brands like Samsung, Polk Audio, and Bose typically go for.
The 28-inch long Bestisan soundbar packs a punch thanks to its dual, full-range speakers with twin tweeters and two bass reflex ports, which deliver sharp and clear audio, as well as deep and thumping bass. In fact, one Amazon shopper described the audio as, “so rich and very well balanced,” while another raved that it has “amazing sound and clarity.”
Meanwhile, the soundbar features three modes of audio for movies, music, and dialogue that adjust the sound of whatever you’re listening to or watching. “The sound is greatly improved from my TV speakers and it helps neutralize really loud background noises and makes dialogue more crisp and clear,” shared another delighted reviewer.
It’s even Bluetooth-enabled, so you can pair it with your smartphone. Now you can listen to your favorite music and podcasts throughout your home. Users even love the soundbar’s long wireless range, with one noting: “The Bluetooth function is also easy to use and is strong enough to keep a signal about 20 [to] 30 feet away.”
For $68 with an on-page coupon (was $96), the Bestisan soundbar is one of the best ways to upgrade your TV’s audio at a wallet-friendly price. It comes with a remote, a power cord, and optical and RCA cables, plus a user manual to get you started. At nearly 30 percent off its regular retail value, some customers noted this soundbar is “definitely a steal.”