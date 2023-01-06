All 51 Movies That Have Made More Than $1 Billion at the Box Office
The movies that have cleared the $1 billion mark at the box office belong to a pretty exclusive club. To date, there are only 51 members.
The newest initiate is 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which, as of this writing, is sitting smugly in 13th place with a worldwide gross of more than $1.4 billion. It’s an impressive feat for a sequel that hit theaters less than three weeks ago—and premiered a good 13 years after its predecessor. It will need to earn another $1.5 billion or so if it hopes to unseat Avatar (2009) as the reigning champ of this list.
Two other 2022 movies gained entry, both of which are also follow-ups to very famous flicks: Top Gun: Maverick, which missed the top 10 by a single spot; and Jurassic World Dominion, in last place.
In fact, most of these billion-dollar blockbusters draw from existing intellectual property. There are straight sequels (2019’s Frozen II and 2015’s Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens); live-action remakes (2019’s The Lion King and 2017’s Beauty and the Beast); adaptations of beloved novels (2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2012’s The Hobbit); and, of course, plenty of superhero movies.
The notable exceptions to that rule mainly come from James Cameron, including the aforementioned Avatar films and 1997’s unsinkable juggernaut Titanic, which grossed a hardy $2.2 billion. Oh, and Disney’s Zootopia also makes the list. (It’s hard to beat a talking fox voiced by Jason Bateman.)
Find out if your favorite spectacle on the silver screen made the list below, and see which flicks just missed it via Box Office Mojo.
- Avatar (2009) // $2,922,917,914
- Avengers: Endgame (2019) // $2,797,501,328
- Titanic (1997) // $2,201,647,264
- Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015) // $2,069,521,700
- Avengers: Infinity War (2018) // $2,048,359,754
- Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) // $1,916,306,995
- Jurassic World (2015) // $1,671,537,444
- The Lion King (2019) // $1,663,075,401
- The Avengers (2012) // $1,518,815,515
- Furious 7 (2015) // $1,515,341,399
- Top Gun: Maverick (2022) // $1,488,732,821
- Frozen II (2019) // $1,450,026,933
- Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) // $1,443,938,691
- Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) // $1,402,809,540
- Black Panther (2018) // $1,382,248,826
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) // $1,342,359,942
- Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi (2017) // $1,332,698,830
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) // $1,310,466,296
- Frozen (2013) // $1,281,508,100
- Beauty and the Beast (2017) // $1,264,435,322
- Incredibles 2 (2018) // $1,243,089,244
- The Fate of the Furious (2017) // $1,236,005,118
- Iron Man 3 (2013) // $1,214,811,252
- Minions (2015) // $1,159,444,662
- Captain America: Civil War (2016) // $1,153,337,496
- Aquaman (2018) // $1,148,528,393
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) // $1,146,457,748
- Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) // $1,131,927,996
- Captain Marvel (2019) // $1,128,462,972
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) // $1,123,794,079
- Jurassic Park (1993) // $1,109,802,321
- Skyfall (2012) // $1,108,569,499
- Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) // $1,104,054,072
- The Dark Knight Rises (2012) // $1,081,169,825
- Joker (2019) // $1,074,458,282
- Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker (2019) // $1,074,149,279
- Toy Story 4 (2019) // $1,073,394,593
- Toy Story 3 (2010) // $1,066,179,747
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006) // $1,066,179,747
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) // $1,058,682,142
- Aladdin (2019) // $1,050,693,953
- Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) // $1,045,713,802
- Zootopia (2016) // $1,042,533,689
- Despicable Me 3 (2017) // $1,034,800,131
- Finding Dory (2016) // $1,028,570,942
- Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999) // $1,027,082,707
- Alice in Wonderland (2010) // $1,025,468,216
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001) // $1,023,842,938
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) // $1,017,030,651
- The Dark Knight (2008) // $1,006,234,167
- Jurassic World Dominion (2022) // $1,001,978,080
