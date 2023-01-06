Mental Floss
All 51 Movies That Have Made More Than $1 Billion at the Box Office

Ellen Gutoskey
Sam Worthington in 'Avatar: The Way of Water' (2022).
Sam Worthington in 'Avatar: The Way of Water' (2022). / 20th Century Studios
The movies that have cleared the $1 billion mark at the box office belong to a pretty exclusive club. To date, there are only 51 members.

The newest initiate is 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which, as of this writing, is sitting smugly in 13th place with a worldwide gross of more than $1.4 billion. It’s an impressive feat for a sequel that hit theaters less than three weeks ago—and premiered a good 13 years after its predecessor. It will need to earn another $1.5 billion or so if it hopes to unseat Avatar (2009) as the reigning champ of this list.

Two other 2022 movies gained entry, both of which are also follow-ups to very famous flicks: Top Gun: Maverick, which missed the top 10 by a single spot; and Jurassic World Dominion, in last place.

In fact, most of these billion-dollar blockbusters draw from existing intellectual property. There are straight sequels (2019’s Frozen II and 2015’s Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens); live-action remakes (2019’s The Lion King and 2017’s Beauty and the Beast); adaptations of beloved novels (2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2012’s The Hobbit); and, of course, plenty of superhero movies.

The notable exceptions to that rule mainly come from James Cameron, including the aforementioned Avatar films and 1997’s unsinkable juggernaut Titanic, which grossed a hardy $2.2 billion. Oh, and Disney’s Zootopia also makes the list. (It’s hard to beat a talking fox voiced by Jason Bateman.)

Find out if your favorite spectacle on the silver screen made the list below, and see which flicks just missed it via Box Office Mojo.

  1. Avatar (2009) // $2,922,917,914
  2. Avengers: Endgame (2019) // $2,797,501,328
  3. Titanic (1997) // $2,201,647,264
  4. Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015) // $2,069,521,700
  5. Avengers: Infinity War (2018) // $2,048,359,754
  6. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) // $1,916,306,995
  7. Jurassic World (2015) // $1,671,537,444
  8. The Lion King (2019) // $1,663,075,401
  9. The Avengers (2012) // $1,518,815,515
  10. Furious 7 (2015) // $1,515,341,399
  11. Top Gun: Maverick (2022) // $1,488,732,821
  12. Frozen II (2019) // $1,450,026,933
  13. Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) // $1,443,938,691
  14. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) // $1,402,809,540
  15. Black Panther (2018) // $1,382,248,826
  16. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) // $1,342,359,942
  17. Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi (2017) // $1,332,698,830
  18. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) // $1,310,466,296
  19. Frozen (2013) // $1,281,508,100
  20. Beauty and the Beast (2017) // $1,264,435,322
  21. Incredibles 2 (2018) // $1,243,089,244
  22. The Fate of the Furious (2017) // $1,236,005,118
  23. Iron Man 3 (2013) // $1,214,811,252
  24. Minions (2015) // $1,159,444,662
  25. Captain America: Civil War (2016) // $1,153,337,496
  26. Aquaman (2018) // $1,148,528,393
  27. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) // $1,146,457,748
  28. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) // $1,131,927,996
  29. Captain Marvel (2019) // $1,128,462,972
  30. Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) // $1,123,794,079
  31. Jurassic Park (1993) // $1,109,802,321
  32. Skyfall (2012) // $1,108,569,499
  33. Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) // $1,104,054,072
  34. The Dark Knight Rises (2012) // $1,081,169,825
  35. Joker (2019) // $1,074,458,282
  36. Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker (2019) // $1,074,149,279
  37. Toy Story 4 (2019) // $1,073,394,593
  38. Toy Story 3 (2010) // $1,066,179,747
  39. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006) // $1,066,179,747
  40. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) // $1,058,682,142
  41. Aladdin (2019) // $1,050,693,953
  42. Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) // $1,045,713,802
  43. Zootopia (2016) // $1,042,533,689
  44. Despicable Me 3 (2017) // $1,034,800,131
  45. Finding Dory (2016) // $1,028,570,942
  46. Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999) // $1,027,082,707
  47. Alice in Wonderland (2010) // $1,025,468,216
  48. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001) // $1,023,842,938
  49. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) // $1,017,030,651
  50. The Dark Knight (2008) // $1,006,234,167
  51. Jurassic World Dominion (2022) // $1,001,978,080

