Central Perk, the Iconic Coffeehouse From 'Friends,' Is Set to Become a Real Chain With Its Own Branded Coffee
Few soundstages on television are as familiar as Central Perk, the chic New York City coffeehouse seen on NBC’s sitcom Friends (1994–2004). Pretty soon, you may be able to plop on the orange couch and add yourself as a seventh member of the caffeine-imbibing crew.
As first reported by People, Warner Bros. is planning to open a chain of Central Perk coffeehouses modeled after the fictional location seen on the series. Through its Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment banner and in partnership with CenPer Holdings, Warner intends to open the first location sometime in 2023.
In a statement, Warner said the locations will be “imbued with the same heart and soul as the iconic setting from the series… Central Perk Coffeehouse will be a place for fans (and friends) to slow down and come together over great coffee and eats.”
The studio also debuted a site, centralperk.com, where fans can order coffee with a Friends theme. How You Doin’? and Pivot blends are both available.
This isn’t the first time Central Perk has materialized outside of the show. In 2014, Warner Bros. celebrated the show’s 20th anniversary by opening a pop-up location in Manhattan that served Eight O’ Clock Coffee; other pop-ups have appeared intermittently. Locations for the permanent locations have yet to be announced.
[h/t People]