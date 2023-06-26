This Limited-Edition ‘Disney Villainous’ Board Game Lets You Play As Ursula, Maleficent, and More Classic Villains
In 2018, Ravensburger released Disney Villainous, a board game in which each player chooses one of six Disney villains—Maleficent, Ursula, Jafar, Captain Hook, Prince John, or the Queen of Hearts—and tries to accomplish dastardly deeds before their competitors. Jafar’s endgame, for example, is to get the Magic Lamp to the Sultan’s Palace, which requires hypnotizing Genie (among other tasks).
Since its debut, Disney Villainous has become something of a cult favorite among Disney fans, and Ravensburger has released several other versions featuring additional characters. These “expandalone” editions, as they’re sometimes called, are crosses between expansion packs and standalone games: You can play each one on its own, or you can mix and match villains from various editions.
To celebrate The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary this year, Ravensburger has unveiled a new limited edition of Disney Villainous called Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil. For longtime DV fans, it’s a chance to own a collectible: The box features Ursula’s silhouette against an iridescent background (the original green box showcases Maleficent) and the game pieces have a pearlized finish (other editions have translucent movers). The villains themselves are four of the original six: Maleficent, Captain Hook, Ursula, and Prince John.
For new players, it’s a great way to get acclimated to a game that requires quite a bit of strategy: Introduction to Evil features QR codes that you can scan for instruction videos and guides for playing as each character. Florian Baldenhofer, Ravensburger’s international category director of games, also said in a press release that the creators “were able to incorporate small tweaks” to the gameplay “based on fan feedback.”
Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil is available to pre-order exclusively from Target for $35, and it’ll officially hit shelves on Sunday, July 30.