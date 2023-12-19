10 Great Gifts for Introverts
Your favorite homebody is sure to appreciate any of the gifts on this list.
Not sure what to get your loved one who would prefer to stay inside and avoid interacting with people? We’ve got you covered with this list of thoughtful gifts that are sure to appeal to the introverts in your life.
1. Catalonia Oversized Blanket Hoodie; $36
Homebodies love to keep it cozy, and this hooded wearable blanket will help them do just that. It’s one-size-fits-all with fleece on the outside and sherpa on the inside and comes in a whopping 47 colors and patterns. It also has pockets—one for your hands and, inside that, a smaller pocket for items like keys—and it can be thrown in the washing machine.
Buy it: Amazon
2. Warmies Microwavable French Lavender Scented Gray Marshmallow Boots; $43
Keep your introverted loved one from getting cold feet with these cozy and adorable booties, which can be heated up in the microwave. They have a soothing lavender scent and will fit most people whose feet are sizes 6 to 10. Reviewers note that they’re more for lounging than walking around, though, which makes them even more perfect for introverts who want to stay in and kick back.
Buy it: Amazon
3. Hydroflask Stainless Steel Reusable Mug; $21 and up
There’s nothing introverts love more than staying home with a nice cup of tea (or coffee, or hot chocolate). This stainless steel mug—which comes in three sizes and nine colors—has double-walled vacuum insulation and a lid, keeping cold drinks chilly and hot drinks nice and toasty for hours (reportedly 24 hours and 12 hours, respectively) while your introvert does whatever they like to do while avoiding the world: Binge-watching a show, reading, journaling, what have you.
Buy it: Amazon
4. Introvert Power: Why Your Inner Life Is Your Hidden Strength; $11
If you think your favorite introvert would like to understand more about what it means to be an introvert, pick up this book by psychologist Dr. Laurie Helgoe (an introvert herself). The book includes tips for social situations and how to handle misconceptions, and introverts in the review section give it high marks: “Taught me it’s OK to be me,” one wrote, adding, “Reading this book taught me that half of us are like me and we’re not weird.” According to another, “I have found this by far the best book on living as an introvert in the wealth of books that are currently available.”
Buy it: Amazon
5. Opalhouse Introvert Candle; $10
For introverts and homebodies alike, there’s nothing greater than when the plans they’ve made get canceled. This vanilla-scented soy wax and paraffin wax-blend candle from Target’s Opalhouse brand looks great in its classy navy glass jar with a top and will help them commemorate the occasion.
Buy it: Target
6. Otterbox Performance Power Bank; $16 and up
Social situations can be overwhelming for introverts. This holiday season, give the gift of a portable power bank so they’ll never face a dead phone battery when they feel like they want to ignore the world and all the people around them. This power bank from Otterbox is slim enough to fit in a pocket and has USB-A and USB-C ports, so it’s compatible with most phones. Best of all, it provides at least 14 hours of power.
Buy it: Amazon
7. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones; $228
You know what else will help your introvert shut out the world? A good pair of noise-canceling headphones. These wireless headphones from Sony have a battery that will last 14 hours as well as quick charging capabilities (charging for 10 minutes will yield five hours of playback time) and come with a durable case. Users have given them a 4.6 rating, noting that they’re both comfortable and really good at blocking out noise: “The active [noise] cancelling works GREAT!!!” one wrote. “I put my head next to the wall AC unit and can barely hear a thing.”
Buy it: Amazon
8. 299 Dogs and a Cat Jigsaw Puzzle; $20
This adorable puzzle—which also comes in a sea creatures option—is sure to challenge your introverted loved one: Every piece is irregular, making it harder than your traditional jigsaw puzzle (though there are framing pieces to help), which may mean calling in a small group of friends who also prefer staying in for assistance.
Buy it: Uncommon Goods
9. Introvert Activity Book: Draw It, Make It, Write It (Because You'd Never Say It Out Loud); $17
Help your favorite introvert connect to their creative side with this activity book, which features games like Would You Rather? and Introvert Bingo (squares include “I Order Almost Everything Online” and “I Prefer Animals to People”); prompts that provide fun opportunities to doodle (“What’s In Your Dream House?”); a pie chart they can fill out detailing their reasons for being quiet; a place to list awkward things they’ve said; and so much more.
Buy it: Amazon
10. The Ultimate Cooking for One Cookbook; $18
Save the introverts in your life money on takeout with The Ultimate Cooking for One Cookbook, which features 175 recipes and promises to help them make “a fresh, delicious, home-cooked meal for one without creating a week’s worth of leftovers or leaving an abundance of unused fresh ingredients that quickly go to waste.” The book is written by Joanie Zisk of OneDishKitchen.com, and reviews are full of raves for her recipes, with one reader writing, “This book is battered to bits on my counter right now and I cooked myself dinner from it last night.”
Buy it: Amazon