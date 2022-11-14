Watch Hans Gruber Plummet to His Death on This Hilarious ‘Die Hard’ Advent Calendar
Advent calendars are a fun way to keep track of how many days are left until Christmas—and consequently, how many days you have left to try and shop for gifts and plan exhausting family gatherings. One potentially good stress-reliever: A Die Hard-themed advent calendar featuring Hans Gruber falling off Nakatomi Plaza, a reminder that your holiday season could always be worse.
The 25-day calendar ($9) features a mock-up of the business tower that Gruber (Alan Rickman) took over in the 1988 action film. After sparring with John McClane (Bruce Willis) verbally for much of its running time, the two finally have it out on the roof of the building, with Gruber ultimately plummeting to his demise.
The calendar captures the shocked look of Gruber, which didn’t take much acting on Rickman’s part: The stuntmen working with the actor told him they’d release him so he’d land on an airbag 20 feet below on the count of three. They actually dropped him on one.
The calendar measures 9 inches tall by 4.75 inches wide and makes a great gift for anyone who considers Die Hard to be a Christmas film, which is pretty much everyone. You can find it on Amazon and get it in time for the holiday season.