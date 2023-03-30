Hot and Cold: The All-Time Highest (and Lowest) Recorded Temperatures in Each State
You don’t have to be a budding meteorologist to find extreme temperature swings fascinating. In October 2019, Denver made headlines when residents saw a 64-degree fluctuation—from 83 degrees down to 19—inside of a single day. Joggers went from spandex shorts to heavy sweatshirts.
Temperature changes can get even more dramatic when you take a look at the historical record of weather in each state. Recently, media outlet Stacker compiled data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to break down the highest and lowest recorded Fahrenheit temperatures through 2021. You may be surprised how warm (and how cold) your local climate has gotten.
State
Highest
Lowest
Alabama
112 F (1925)
-27 F (1966)
Alaska
100 F (1915)
-80 F (1971)
Arizona
128 F (1994)
-40 F (1971)
Arkansas
120 F (1936)
-29 F (1905)
California
134 F (1913)
-45 F (1937)
Colorado
115 F (2019)
-61 F (1985)
Connecticut
106 F (1916)
-32 F (1943)
Delaware
110 F (1930)
-17 F (1893)
Florida
109 F (1931)
-2 F (1899)
Georgia
112 F (1983)
-17 F (1940)
Hawaii
100 F (1931)
12 F (1979)
Idaho
118 F (1934)
-60 F (1943)
Illinois
117 F (1954)
-38 F (2019)
Indiana
116 F (1936)
-36 F (1994)
Iowa
118 F (1934)
-47 F (1996)
Kansas
121 F (1936)
-40 F (1905)
Kentucky
114 F (1930)
-37 F (1994)
Louisiana
114 F (1936)
-16 F (1899)
Maine
105 F (1911)
-50 F (2009)
Maryland
109 F (1918)
-40 F (1912)
Massachusetts
107 F (1975)
-35 F (1943)
Michigan
112 F (1936)
-51 F (1934)
Minnesota
115 F (1917)
-60 F (1996)
Mississippi
115 F (1930)
-19 F (1966)
Missouri
118 F (1954)
-40 F (1905)
Montana
117 F (1893)
-70 F (1954)
Nebraska
118 F (1934)
-47 F (1989)
Nevada
125 F (1994)
-50 F (1937)
New Hampshire
106 F (1911)
-50 F (1885)
New Jersey
110 F (1936)
-34 F (1904)
New Mexico
122 F (1994)
-50 F (1951)
New York
108 F (1926)
-52 F (1979)
North Carolina
110 F (1983)
-34 F (1985)
North Dakota
121 F (1936)
-60 F (1936)
Ohio
113 F (1934)
-39 F (1899)
Oklahoma
120 F (1936)
-31 F (2011)
Oregon
119 F (1898 and 2021)
-54 F (1933)
Pennsylvania
111 F (1936)
-42 F (1904)
Rhode Island
104 F (1975)
-28 F (1942)
South Carolina
113 F (2012)
-19 F (1985)
South Dakota
120 F (2006)
-58 F (1936)
Tennessee
113 F (1930)
-32 F (1917)
Texas
120 F (1936)
-23 F (1899)
Utah
117 F (1985)
-50 F (1913)
Vermont
107 F (1912)
-50 F (1933)
Virginia
110 F (1954)
-30 F (1985)
Washington
120 F (2021)
-48 F (1968)
West Virginia
112 F (1930)
-37 F (1917)
Wisconsin
114 F (1936)
-55 F (1996)
Wyoming
115 F (1983)
-66 F (1933)
You’ll notice that 11 states broke their heat record during one specific year: 1936. That’s attributable to a notorious heat wave that swept the country as a result of droughts and poor land management in the Plains, which led to a lack of vegetation and drier conditions.
The data also doesn’t reflect wind chill. Factoring that in, the coldest day in the U.S. wasn’t Alaska’s -80°F freeze in 1971. It was atop Mount Washington in New Hampshire in February 2023, when you could enjoy a brisk climb at -108°F.
[h/t Stacker]