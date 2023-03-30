Mental Floss
Hot and Cold: The All-Time Highest (and Lowest) Recorded Temperatures in Each State

Jake Rossen
Your state has probably seen some unbelievable weather.
You don’t have to be a budding meteorologist to find extreme temperature swings fascinating. In October 2019, Denver made headlines when residents saw a 64-degree fluctuation—from 83 degrees down to 19—inside of a single day. Joggers went from spandex shorts to heavy sweatshirts.

Temperature changes can get even more dramatic when you take a look at the historical record of weather in each state. Recently, media outlet Stacker compiled data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to break down the highest and lowest recorded Fahrenheit temperatures through 2021. You may be surprised how warm (and how cold) your local climate has gotten.

State

Highest

Lowest

Alabama

112 F (1925)

-27 F (1966)

Alaska

100 F (1915)

-80 F (1971)

Arizona

128 F (1994)

-40 F (1971)

Arkansas

120 F (1936)

-29 F (1905)

California

134 F (1913)

-45 F (1937)

Colorado

115 F (2019)

-61 F (1985)

Connecticut

106 F (1916)

-32 F (1943)

Delaware

110 F (1930)

-17 F (1893)

Florida

109 F (1931)

-2 F (1899)

Georgia

112 F (1983)

-17 F (1940)

Hawaii

100 F (1931)

12 F (1979)

Idaho

118 F (1934)

-60 F (1943)

Illinois

117 F (1954)

-38 F (2019)

Indiana

116 F (1936)

-36 F (1994)

Iowa

118 F (1934)

-47 F (1996)

Kansas

121 F (1936)

-40 F (1905)

Kentucky

114 F (1930)

-37 F (1994)

Louisiana

114 F (1936)

-16 F (1899)

Maine

105 F (1911)

-50 F (2009)

Maryland

109 F (1918)

-40 F (1912)

Massachusetts

107 F (1975)

-35 F (1943)

Michigan

112 F (1936)

-51 F (1934)

Minnesota

115 F (1917)

-60 F (1996)

Mississippi

115 F (1930)

-19 F (1966)

Missouri

118 F (1954)

-40 F (1905)

Montana

117 F (1893)

-70 F (1954)

Nebraska

118 F (1934)

-47 F (1989)

Nevada

125 F (1994)

-50 F (1937)

New Hampshire

106 F (1911)

-50 F (1885)

New Jersey

110 F (1936)

-34 F (1904)

New Mexico

122 F (1994)

-50 F (1951)

New York

108 F (1926)

-52 F (1979)

North Carolina

110 F (1983)

-34 F (1985)

North Dakota

121 F (1936)

-60 F (1936)

Ohio

113 F (1934)

-39 F (1899)

Oklahoma

120 F (1936)

-31 F (2011)

Oregon

119 F (1898 and 2021)

-54 F (1933)

Pennsylvania

111 F (1936)

-42 F (1904)

Rhode Island

104 F (1975)

-28 F (1942)

South Carolina

113 F (2012)

-19 F (1985)

South Dakota

120 F (2006)

-58 F (1936)

Tennessee

113 F (1930)

-32 F (1917)

Texas

120 F (1936)

-23 F (1899)

Utah

117 F (1985)

-50 F (1913)

Vermont

107 F (1912)

-50 F (1933)

Virginia

110 F (1954)

-30 F (1985)

Washington

120 F (2021)

-48 F (1968)

West Virginia

112 F (1930)

-37 F (1917)

Wisconsin

114 F (1936)

-55 F (1996)

Wyoming

115 F (1983)

-66 F (1933)

You’ll notice that 11 states broke their heat record during one specific year: 1936. That’s attributable to a notorious heat wave that swept the country as a result of droughts and poor land management in the Plains, which led to a lack of vegetation and drier conditions.

The data also doesn’t reflect wind chill. Factoring that in, the coldest day in the U.S. wasn’t Alaska’s -80°F freeze in 1971. It was atop Mount Washington in New Hampshire in February 2023, when you could enjoy a brisk climb at -108°F.

