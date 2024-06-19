The Highest Point in Each State (and D.C.)
By Anne Taylor
The United States is a large and varied country, with landscapes ranging from towering mountains to long coastlines to sprawling plains. Each of the 50 states (plus Washington, D.C.) has its own highest point, from Alaska’s awe-inspiring Denali to the more humble elevations of states like Florida and Delaware. These high points aren’t just geographic markers; they’re also sources of adventure for hikers, climbers, and proud locals.
Denali, standing at 20,310 feet, is the highest point in the U.S. and one of the Seven Summits—the highest points on each continent. Climbing all seven is a coveted goal for serious mountaineers. Meanwhile, Britton Hill in Florida, at just 345 feet, holds the title for the shortest highest point in the country. For some climbers, summiting all 50 high points (or 51 including D.C.) is a lifelong quest. These dedicated individuals are known as Highpointers, and their goal is as much about the journey and exploration as it is about reaching the top.
Interestingly, most of the tallest highest points are concentrated in the western U.S., where the rugged terrain of the Rockies and other mountain ranges dominates the landscape. Peaks like California’s Mount Whitney, which at 14,494 feet is equivalent to a stack of almost 10 Empire State Buildings, stand as a testament to the impressive elevations in this region.
You might be surprised to learn that mountain heights aren’t static—they can change due to geological processes like tectonic plate movements and weathering. Shifting among Earth’s plates can push mountains higher, while erosion and weathering can wear them down over time. However, researchers in Germany found that the height of mountains may be determined by an equilibrium of forces in the Earth's crust, not by erosion and weathering. This discovery, reported in Nature in 2020, shows that tectonic forces balance out with the weight of the mountains, maintaining their height even with varying erosion rates.
Here’s a look at the highest points in each state, complete with their elevations (give or take a few feet).
State
Peak
Elevation
Alabama
Cheaha Mountain
2407 feet
Alaska
Denali
20,310 feet
Arizona
Humphreys Peak
12,633 feet
Arkansas
Mount Magazine
2753 feet
California
Mount Whitney
14,494 feet
Colorado
Mount Elbert
14,440 feet
Connecticut
Mount Frissell
2380 feet
Delaware
Ebright Azimuth
448 feet
District of Columbia
Fort Reno
409 feet
Florida
Britton Hill
345 feet
Georgia
Brasstown Bald
4784 feet
Hawaii
Mauna Kea
13,800 feet
Idaho
Borah Peak
12,662 feet
Illinois
Charles Mound
1235 feet
Indiana
Hoosier Hill
1257 feet
Iowa
Hawkeye Point
1670 feet
Kansas
Mount Sunflower
4039 feet
Kentucky
Black Mountain
4145 feet
Louisiana
Driskill Mountain
535 feet
Maine
Mount Katahdin
5269 feet
Maryland
Hoye Crest (Backbone Mountain)
3360 feet
Massachusetts
Mount Greylock
3491 feet
Michigan
Mount Arvon
1979 feet
Minnesota
Eagle Mountain
2301 feet
Mississippi
Woodall Mountain
806 feet
Missouri
Taum Sauk Mountain
1772 feet
Montana
Granite Peak
12,799 feet
Nebraska
Panorama Point
5424 feet
Nevada
Boundary Peak
13,140 feet
New Hampshire
Mount Washington
6288 feet
New Jersey
High Point
1803 feet
New Mexico
Wheeler Peak
13,161 feet
New York
Mount Marcy
5344 feet
North Carolina
Mount Mitchell
6684 feet
North Dakota
White Butte
3506 feet
Ohio
Campbell Hill
1549 feet
Oklahoma
Black Mesa
4973 feet
Oregon
Mount Hood
11,239 feet
Pennsylvania
Mount Davis
3213 feet
Rhode Island
Jerimoth Hill
812 feet
South Carolina
Sassafras Mountain
3554 feet
South Dakota
Black Elk Peak
7242 feet
Tennessee
Clingmans Dome
6643 feet
Texas
Guadalupe Peak
8751 feet
Utah
Kings Peak
13,528 feet
Vermont
Mount Mansfield
4393 feet
Virginia
Mount Rogers
5729 feet
Washington
Mount Rainier
14,410 feet
West Virginia
Spruce Knob
4863 feet
Wisconsin
Timms Hill
1951 feet
Wyoming
Gannett Peak
13,804 feet
Whether you’re a seasoned climber looking to tackle the tallest mountains or a curious traveler interested in exploring the highest points across the country, these peaks are a great place to start.