Mental Floss

The Highest Point in Each State (and D.C.)

Some of these highest peaks inspire awe and wonder. Others are more modest.

By Anne Taylor

Mount Washington is the highest peak in the northeastern United States at 6288 feet and New Hampshire’s highest point.
Mount Washington is the highest peak in the northeastern United States at 6288 feet and New Hampshire’s highest point. / DenisTangneyJr/E+/Getty Images
facebooktwitterreddit

The United States is a large and varied country, with landscapes ranging from towering mountains to long coastlines to sprawling plains. Each of the 50 states (plus Washington, D.C.) has its own highest point, from Alaska’s awe-inspiring Denali to the more humble elevations of states like Florida and Delaware. These high points aren’t just geographic markers; they’re also sources of adventure for hikers, climbers, and proud locals.

Denali, standing at 20,310 feet, is the highest point in the U.S. and one of the Seven Summits—the highest points on each continent. Climbing all seven is a coveted goal for serious mountaineers. Meanwhile, Britton Hill in Florida, at just 345 feet, holds the title for the shortest highest point in the country. For some climbers, summiting all 50 high points (or 51 including D.C.) is a lifelong quest. These dedicated individuals are known as Highpointers, and their goal is as much about the journey and exploration as it is about reaching the top.

Mount Denali in Alaska
Denali is one of the world's Seven Summits and Alaska’s highest point. / Mark Newman/The Image Bank/Getty Images

Interestingly, most of the tallest highest points are concentrated in the western U.S., where the rugged terrain of the Rockies and other mountain ranges dominates the landscape. Peaks like California’s Mount Whitney, which at 14,494 feet is equivalent to a stack of almost 10 Empire State Buildings, stand as a testament to the impressive elevations in this region.

You might be surprised to learn that mountain heights aren’t static—they can change due to geological processes like tectonic plate movements and weathering. Shifting among Earth’s plates can push mountains higher, while erosion and weathering can wear them down over time. However, researchers in Germany found that the height of mountains may be determined by an equilibrium of forces in the Earth's crust, not by erosion and weathering. This discovery, reported in Nature in 2020, shows that tectonic forces balance out with the weight of the mountains, maintaining their height even with varying erosion rates. 

A wooded clearing at the summit of Driskill Mountain, Louisiana’s highest point at 535 feet.
The summit of Driskill Mountain is Louisiana’s highest point at 535 feet. / Fredlyfish4, Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 3.0

Here’s a look at the highest points in each state, complete with their elevations (give or take a few feet).

State

Peak

Elevation

Alabama

Cheaha Mountain

2407 feet

Alaska

Denali

20,310 feet

Arizona

Humphreys Peak

12,633 feet

Arkansas

Mount Magazine

2753 feet

California

Mount Whitney

14,494 feet

Colorado

Mount Elbert

14,440 feet

Connecticut

Mount Frissell

2380 feet

Delaware

Ebright Azimuth

448 feet

District of Columbia

Fort Reno

409 feet

Florida

Britton Hill

345 feet

Georgia

Brasstown Bald

4784 feet

Hawaii

Mauna Kea

13,800 feet

Idaho

Borah Peak

12,662 feet

Illinois

Charles Mound

1235 feet

Indiana

Hoosier Hill

1257 feet

Iowa

Hawkeye Point

1670 feet

Kansas

Mount Sunflower

4039 feet

Kentucky

Black Mountain

4145 feet

Louisiana

Driskill Mountain

535 feet

Maine

Mount Katahdin

5269 feet

Maryland

Hoye Crest (Backbone Mountain)

3360 feet

Massachusetts

Mount Greylock

3491 feet

Michigan

Mount Arvon

1979 feet

Minnesota

Eagle Mountain

2301 feet

Mississippi

Woodall Mountain

806 feet

Missouri

Taum Sauk Mountain

1772 feet

Montana

Granite Peak

12,799 feet

Nebraska

Panorama Point

5424 feet

Nevada

Boundary Peak

13,140 feet

New Hampshire

Mount Washington

6288 feet

New Jersey

High Point

1803 feet

New Mexico

Wheeler Peak

13,161 feet

New York

Mount Marcy

5344 feet

North Carolina

Mount Mitchell

6684 feet

North Dakota

White Butte

3506 feet

Ohio

Campbell Hill

1549 feet

Oklahoma

Black Mesa

4973 feet

Oregon

Mount Hood

11,239 feet

Pennsylvania

Mount Davis

3213 feet

Rhode Island

Jerimoth Hill

812 feet

South Carolina

Sassafras Mountain

3554 feet

South Dakota

Black Elk Peak

7242 feet

Tennessee

Clingmans Dome

6643 feet

Texas

Guadalupe Peak

8751 feet

Utah

Kings Peak

13,528 feet

Vermont

Mount Mansfield

4393 feet

Virginia

Mount Rogers

5729 feet

Washington

Mount Rainier

14,410 feet

West Virginia

Spruce Knob

4863 feet

Wisconsin

Timms Hill

1951 feet

Wyoming

Gannett Peak

13,804 feet

Whether you’re a seasoned climber looking to tackle the tallest mountains or a curious traveler interested in exploring the highest points across the country, these peaks are a great place to start.

Read More About Things in Each State:

manual

Home/50 STATES