‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Table Read for Charity to Feature Seth Rogen, Jean Smart, Brendan Fraser, and More
This year, you can complement your annual rewatch of It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) with a live-streamed table read of the holiday classic starring some of Hollywood’s most talented folks.
As Variety reports, the line-up includes Seth Rogen, Jean Smart, Brendan Fraser, Ken Jeong, Fred Armisen, J.K. Simmons, Jim Beaver, Phil LaMarr, and more—though it’s not specified who will be playing which part. The event, which is in its third year, is presented by The Ed Asner Family Center, an arts-focused organization that offers programs and resources for neurodivergent people and their families. A number of Autistic actors will also participate in the table read: Dwayne Cox, Chelsea Darnell, Max Gadson, Spencer Harte, Lucas Salusky, and Hannah Schindler.
The performance will take place over Zoom on Sunday, December 11, at 8 p.m. EST. Tickets are $30 apiece, with profits benefiting the Center. But the table read isn’t the only part of the broadcast: It will also “feature surprise musical performances, a live interactive auction and a live Q&A with the cast,” according to the event page, which also names Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann as this year’s honorees for their “commitment to elevating the conversation surrounding special needs individuals.” (Apatow and Mann’s daughter Maude—of Euphoria fame—actually starred in last year’s table read, along with Pete Davidson, Mia Farrow, Ellie Kemper, and others.)
“I am amazed and deeply grateful that this incredible group of actors have volunteered their time and talent to support The Ed Asner Family Center, a cause near and dear to my dad’s heart. He would be so very proud,” Matt Asner, son of the late actor and also a co-founder of the Center, said in a statement.
You can book tickets here.
