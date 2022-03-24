What's the Kennection? #1
2 of 3
ANSWERS
1. In what Northern Ireland city was the RMS Titanic built?
BELFAST
2. From the Latin for “tail,” what’s the term for the final passage in a piece of music?
CODA
3. At 4,035 feet, Federico Kirbus in northwest Argentina is the world’s tallest sand what?
DUNE
4. What Beatles song features the horn-honking refrain “Beep-beep, beep-beep, yeah”?
DRIVE MY CAR
5. In Disney’s animated Robin Hood, crowds annoy Prince John by chanting “Long live” which character?
KING RICHARD
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION ----->