Mental Floss
KENNECTIONS

What's the Kennection? #1

Ken Jennings
Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Background: somboon sitthichoptam/iStock via Getty Images
ANSWERS

1. In what Northern Ireland city was the RMS Titanic built?

BELFAST

2.  From the Latin for “tail,” what’s the term for the final passage in a piece of music?

CODA

3.  At 4,035 feet, Federico Kirbus in northwest Argentina is the world’s tallest sand what?

DUNE

4.  What Beatles song features the horn-honking refrain “Beep-beep, beep-beep, yeah”?

DRIVE MY CAR

5.  In Disney’s animated Robin Hood, crowds annoy Prince John by chanting “Long live” which character?

KING RICHARD

WHAT'S THE KENNECTION ----->

