Mental Floss
KENNECTIONS

What's the Kennection? #10

Ken Jennings
Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Background: somboon sitthichoptam/iStock via Getty Images
facebooktwitterreddit
1 of 3

1. In Spanish, what kinds of sentences begin with a 'signo de interrogación invertido'?

— — — — — — — — —

2.  Bill W. and Dr. Bob are the anonymized names used by the 1935 founders of a new group named for the help it provided to whom?

— — — — — — — — — —

3.  About God, Albert Einstein once wrote to Max Born, “I am convinced that He does not play” what game “with the universe”? 

— — — —

4. What menu item, offered by Wendy’s (along among burger chains) since 1983, comes in five versions now that “Italian” and “Mexican” have been discontinued?

— — — — — // — — — — — — — —

5.  In the South Pacific, namesake “cults” still ascribe sacred properties to WWII-era materiel, which they call what?

— — — — —

ANSWERS ----->

facebooktwitterreddit