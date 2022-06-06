What's the Kennection? #13
1. Tom Perrotta’s upcoming Tracy Flick Can’t Win is a sequel to what 1998 novel about a would-be high school class president?
ELECTION
2. What celebration in Rio de Janeiro is always presided over by a jolly, portly fellow called King Momo?
CARNIVAL
3. What was the female nickname of the company behind the iconic “Reach out and touch someone” ad jingle of 1979?
MA BELL
4. What venue at 511 10th Street in Washington, D.C. displays a derringer and a bloody pillow in its museum?
FORD’S THEATER
5. What 1982 Barry Levinson movie, set in the title Baltimore eatery, was the screen debut of Tim Daly, Ellen Barkin, and Paul Reiser?
DINER
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->