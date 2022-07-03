Mental Floss
What's the Kennection? #17

Ken Jennings
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)

Boston baker Samuel German is best remembered as the namesake of a chocolate-coconut-pecan type of what?

— — — —

What showy autumn flower has been the symbol of the Japanese imperial family for almost one thousand years?

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

What watery name did avant-garde artist Marcel Duchamp use for his 1917 "sculpture" that was just a urinal turned upside down?

— — — — — — — —

What rotating medieval torture device is named for the Alexandrian maiden and saint said to have been martyred on one in the fourth century?

— — — — — — — — // — — — — —

Luke and Owen Wilson made their movie debuts as the two hapless criminals in what 1996 Wes Anderson film?

— — — — — — // — — — — — —

