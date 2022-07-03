What's the Kennection? #17
Boston baker Samuel German is best remembered as the namesake of a chocolate-coconut-pecan type of what?
CAKE
What showy autumn flower has been the symbol of the Japanese imperial family for almost one thousand years?
CHRYSANTHEMUM
What watery name did avant-garde artist Marcel Duchamp use for his 1917 "sculpture" that was just a urinal turned upside down?
FOUNTAIN
What rotating medieval torture device is named for the Alexandrian maiden and saint said to have been martyred on one in the fourth century?
CATHERINE WHEEL
Luke and Owen Wilson made their movie debuts as the two hapless criminals in what 1996 Wes Anderson film?
BOTTLE ROCKET
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->