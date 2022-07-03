Mental Floss
What's the Kennection? #17

Ken Jennings
Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Background: somboon sitthichoptam/iStock via Getty Images
Boston baker Samuel German is best remembered as the namesake of a chocolate-coconut-pecan type of what?

CAKE

What showy autumn flower has been the symbol of the Japanese imperial family for almost one thousand years?

CHRYSANTHEMUM

What watery name did avant-garde artist Marcel Duchamp use for his 1917 "sculpture" that was just a urinal turned upside down?

FOUNTAIN

What rotating medieval torture device is named for the Alexandrian maiden and saint said to have been martyred on one in the fourth century?

CATHERINE WHEEL

Luke and Owen Wilson made their movie debuts as the two hapless criminals in what 1996 Wes Anderson film?

BOTTLE ROCKET

WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->

