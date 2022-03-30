What's the Kennection? #2
1. What follows Leviticus as the fourth book of the Torah, called Bemidbar (“In the Wilderness”) in Hebrew?
NUMBERS
2. “So much happened before Dorothy dropped in” is the tagline of what hit Broadway musical?
WICKED
3. What oil company has been ordered by Dutch and Nigerian courts to pay over $2 billion for past oil spills in Nigeria?
SHELL
4. Calamari is a deep-fried appetizer made from what kind of seafood?
SQUID
5. Somebody once told me that “Walkin’ on the Sun” was the B-side of what 1999 hit by Smash Mouth?
ALL STAR
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->