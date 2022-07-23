What's the Kennection? #20
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. What shape can be defined in geometry as an equiangular rhombus?
— — — — — —
2. TP-Link’s “Archer” and Netgear’s “Nighthawk” are examples of what type of networking device?
— — — — — —
3. Horror director James Wan made his debut with what 2004 movie, about two prisoners chained up in a bathroom?
— — —
4. Under what shortened name did rapper Stanley Burrell release his 1991 follow-up album Too Legit to Quit?
— — — — — —
5. What cocktail is called a “vodka and orange” in the United Kingdom?
— — — — — — — — — — —
ANSWERS ----->