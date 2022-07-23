Mental Floss
KENNECTIONS

What's the Kennection? #20

Ken Jennings
Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Background: somboon sitthichoptam/iStock via Getty Images
facebooktwitterreddit
1 of 3

Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)

1.  What shape can be defined in geometry as an equiangular rhombus?

— — — — — —

2.  TP-Link’s “Archer” and Netgear’s “Nighthawk” are examples of what type of networking device? 

— — — — — —

3.  Horror director James Wan made his debut with what 2004 movie, about two prisoners chained up in a bathroom?

— — —

4.  Under what shortened name did rapper Stanley Burrell release his 1991 follow-up album Too Legit to Quit?

— — — — — —

5.  What cocktail is called a “vodka and orange” in the United Kingdom?

— — — — — — — — — — —

ANSWERS ----->

facebooktwitterreddit