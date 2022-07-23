What's the Kennection? #20
1. What shape can be defined in geometry as an equiangular rhombus?
SQUARE
2. TP-Link’s “Archer” and Netgear’s “Nighthawk” are examples of what type of networking device?
ROUTER
3. Horror director James Wan made his debut with what 2004 movie, about two prisoners chained up in a bathroom?
SAW
4. Under what shortened name did rapper Stanley Burrell release his 1991 follow-up album Too Legit to Quit?
HAMMER
5. What cocktail is called a “vodka and orange” in the United Kingdom?
SCREWDRIVER
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->