What's the Kennection? #20

Ken Jennings
Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Background: somboon sitthichoptam/iStock via Getty Images
1.  What shape can be defined in geometry as an equiangular rhombus?

SQUARE

2.  TP-Link’s “Archer” and Netgear’s “Nighthawk” are examples of what type of networking device? 

ROUTER

3.  Horror director James Wan made his debut with what 2004 movie, about two prisoners chained up in a bathroom?

SAW

4.  Under what shortened name did rapper Stanley Burrell release his 1991 follow-up album Too Legit to Quit?

HAMMER

5.  What cocktail is called a “vodka and orange” in the United Kingdom?

SCREWDRIVER

WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->

