What's the Kennection? #21
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. Beginning at the Battle of Loos, World War I veterans reported a stress disorder, or “shock,” named for the explosion of what?
— — — — — —
2. What Procter & Gamble brand is the world’s best-selling laundry detergent?
— — — —
3. In the British version of Monopoly, posh Mayfair is the equivalent of which American property?
— — — — — — — — —
4. What 1980s band was led by Mike Score, who got his iconic hairstyle when the bassist flattened his attempt at a “Ziggy Stardust” look?
— / — — — — — / — — / — — — — — — — —
5. In a 2002 Star Wars movie, Anakin infamously reveals that he doesn’t like what, because it’s “rough and irritating”?
— — — —
