What's the Kennection? #21

Ken Jennings
Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Background: somboon sitthichoptam/iStock via Getty Images
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)

1.  Beginning at the Battle of Loos, World War I veterans reported a stress disorder, or “shock,” named for the explosion of what?

2.  What Procter & Gamble brand is the world’s best-selling laundry detergent? 

3.  In the British version of Monopoly, posh Mayfair is the equivalent of which American property?

4.  What 1980s band was led by Mike Score, who got his iconic hairstyle when the bassist flattened his attempt at a “Ziggy Stardust” look?

5.  In a 2002 Star Wars movie, Anakin infamously reveals that he doesn’t like what, because it’s “rough and irritating”?

