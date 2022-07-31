What's the Kennection? #21
1. Beginning at the Battle of Loos, World War I veterans reported a stress disorder, or “shock,” named for the explosion of what?
SHELLS
2. What Procter & Gamble brand is the world’s best-selling laundry detergent?
TIDE
3. In the British version of Monopoly, posh Mayfair is the equivalent of which American property?
BOARDWALK
4. What 1980s band was led by Mike Score, who got his iconic hairstyle when the bassist flattened his attempt at a “Ziggy Stardust” look?
A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS
5. In a 2002 Star Wars movie, Anakin infamously reveals that he doesn’t like what, because it’s “rough and irritating”?
SAND
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->