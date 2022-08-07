What's the Kennection? #22
1. Mortsafes were cages invented in 19th-century England to prevent “resurrection men” robbing from what?
GRAVES
2. What was the name of the family that founded the large American door-to-door “Brush Company” purchased by Sara Lee in 1968?
FULLER
3. Maurice Ravel intended his Gaspard de la Nuit suite to be the most difficult piece ever written for what instrument?
PIANO
4. What company produced the Model EX that, in 1911, became the first aircraft to fly across the United States?
WRIGHT
5. The state birds of Arizona and South Carolina are both species of what tiny songbird?
WREN
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->