What's the Kennection? #23
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. What Otis Redding song became a No. 1 hit for Aretha Franklin after she added the spelling chorus and “Sock it to me” backing vocals?
— — — — — — —
2. What does the letter ‘C’ stand for in financial institutions like NFCU and SECU?
— — — — — —
3. What musical debuted in previews on January 25, 1996, the same day its composer Jonathan Larsen died?
— — — —
4. Stork bites and cradle cap are ailments diagnosed in what patients?
— — — — — —
5. The Dewey Decimal System, created in 1876, uses 10 classes and 1000 sections to organize what?
— — — — — — — // — — — — —
