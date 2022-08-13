Mental Floss
What's the Kennection? #23

Ken Jennings
Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Background: somboon sitthichoptam/iStock via Getty Images
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)

1.  What Otis Redding song became a No. 1 hit for Aretha Franklin after she added the spelling chorus and “Sock it to me” backing vocals?

— — — — — —

2.  What does the letter ‘C’ stand for in financial institutions like NFCU and SECU?

— — — — — —

3. What musical debuted in previews on January 25, 1996, the same day its composer Jonathan Larsen died?

— — — —

4. Stork bites and cradle cap are ailments diagnosed in what patients? 

— — — — — —

5.  The Dewey Decimal System, created in 1876, uses 10 classes and 1000 sections to organize what?

— — — — — — — // — — — — —

