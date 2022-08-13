What's the Kennection? #23
1. What Otis Redding song became a #1 hit for Aretha Franklin after she added the spelling chorus and “Sock it to me” backing vocals?
"RESPECT"
2. What does the letter ‘C’ stand for in financial institutions like NFCU and SECU?
CREDIT
3. What musical debuted in previews on January 25, 1996, the same day its composer Jonathan Larsen died?
RENT
4. Stork bites and cradle cap are ailments diagnosed in what patients?
BABIES
5. The Dewey Decimal System, created in 1876, uses ten classes and one thousand sections to organize what?
LIBRARY BOOKS
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->