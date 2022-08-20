What's the Kennection? #24
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. Who has won three Emmys for his comedy acting, twice for 30 Rock and once for Saturday Night Live?
— — — — // — — — — — — —
2. What actor, an on-screen archaeologist since 1981, was elected to the board of the Archaeological Institute of America in 2008?
— — — — — — — — // — — — —
3. Who has appeared alongside his younger brother Casey in five films, including Gone Baby Gone and Chasing Amy?
— — — // — — — — — — —
4. When he was cast as Captain Kirk in 2008, who became the first Star Trek lead actor who was younger than Star Trek itself?
— — — — — // — — — —
5. Who married actress Emily Blunt in 2010 at George Clooney’s old home on Lake Como?
— — — — // — — — — — — — — —
ANSWERS ----->