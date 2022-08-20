What's the Kennection? #24
1. Who has won three Emmys for his comedy acting, twice for 30 Rock and once for Saturday Night Live?
ALEC BALDWIN
2. What actor, an on-screen archaeologist since 1981, was elected to the board of the Archaeological Institute of America in 2008?
HARRISON FORD
3. Who has appeared alongside his younger brother Casey in five films, including Gone Baby Gone and Chasing Amy?
BEN AFFLECK
4. When he was cast as Captain Kirk in 2008, who became the first Star Trek lead actor who was younger than Star Trek itself?
CHRIS PINE
5. Who married actress Emily Blunt in 2010 at George Clooney’s old home on Lake Como?
JOHN KRASINSKI
