What's the Kennection? #27

Ken Jennings
1.  The spreadsheet in Apple’s iWork office suite shares its name with which book of the Bible?

NUMBERS

2.  Thought most humans have 24, about half a percent of the population has an extra “cervical” what?

RIB

3.  What was legendary NFL defender Reggie White’s off-field profession, a job that lent him his gridiron nickname?

MINISTER

4.  For what 1987 Cher-Dennis Quaid thriller did actor Liam Neeson prepare by living in a Washington, D.C. homeless shelter?

SUSPECT

5.  What Boise suburb is now the second-largest city in Idaho, named for the benchmark line of longitude on which it lies?

MERIDIAN

WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->

