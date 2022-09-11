What's the Kennection? #27
1. The spreadsheet in Apple’s iWork office suite shares its name with which book of the Bible?
NUMBERS
2. Thought most humans have 24, about half a percent of the population has an extra “cervical” what?
RIB
3. What was legendary NFL defender Reggie White’s off-field profession, a job that lent him his gridiron nickname?
MINISTER
4. For what 1987 Cher-Dennis Quaid thriller did actor Liam Neeson prepare by living in a Washington, D.C. homeless shelter?
SUSPECT
5. What Boise suburb is now the second-largest city in Idaho, named for the benchmark line of longitude on which it lies?
MERIDIAN
