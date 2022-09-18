What's the Kennection? #28
2 of 3
1. What’s the most common metal used for indoor electrical wiring, except for briefly in the 1970s when aluminum was the standard?
COPPER
2. In 1998, Lillian Fishburne became the first Black woman appointed to what rank in the U.S. Navy?
ADMIRAL
3. What’s the official state tree of Ohio, the source of the nut that gave Ohioans their nickname?
BUCKEYE
4. What term for a brightly colored Victorian house was first coined in a 1978 book about the “Postcard Row” houses opposite San Francisco’s Alamo Square Park?
PAINTED LADY
5. What new Fox series stars Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins as the heads of a country music dynasty?
MONARCH
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->