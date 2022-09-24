What's the Kennection? #29
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. Restaurateur Thornton Prince III is credited as the first purveyor of what city’s famed “hot chicken”?
— — — — — — — — —
2. In what city could you visit the neighborhood of Trastevere, whose name means “across the Tiber”?
— — — —
3. What besieged city did General Sherman tell in 1864 that he demanded “a just obedience to the laws of the United States”?
— — — — — — —
4. In the last five years, what U.S. city has added both an NFL team and an NHL team?
— — — // — — — — —
5. Love Field and Parkland are movies set in November 1963 in which American city?
— — — — — —
ANSWERS ----->