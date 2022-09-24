What's the Kennection? #29
1. Restaurateur Thornton Prince III is credited as the first purveyor of what city’s famed “hot chicken”?
NASHVILLE
2. In what city could you visit the neighborhood of Trastevere, whose name means “across the Tiber”?
ROME
3. What besieged city did General Sherman tell in 1864 that he demanded “a just obedience to the laws of the United States”?
ATLANTA
4. In the last five years, what U.S. city has added both an NFL team and an NHL team?
LAS VEGAS
5. Love Field and Parkland are movies set in November 1963 in which American city?
DALLAS
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->