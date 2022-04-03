What's the Kennection? #3
2 of 3
1. To avoid any associations with crime or violence, what brand of malt liquor now claims to be named after a Baltimore NFL star?
COLT 45
2. What eponymous 1971 album included the hits “For All We Know” and “Rainy Days and Mondays”?
CARPENTERS
3. According to one historian, what American folk hero’s legend originates with the 1872 digging of West Virginia’s Big Bend Tunnel?
JOHN HENRY
4. Meliton Kantaria, who died in 1993, was the last surviving soldier who raised what item over the Reichstag on May 1, 1945?
THE SOVIET FLAG
5. In Norse mythology, who rides in a chariot pulled by the goats Teeth-barer and Teeth-grinder?
THOR
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->